Image : Bioderma

Top Product: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water | $15 | Amazon



Skin can be so fickle to take care of at any given time, especially when you’re wearing makeup, which often irritates your face in different ways. One thing’s for sure: You should be taking care of it. And I say that from experience.



Since I first decided to routinely take my off my makeup at the end of each day, I’ve felt refreshed and accomplished. You, too, can experience this feeling with the best makeup removers 2020 has to offer.

For good measure, let’s be eco-conscious too and grab one of the reusable MakeUp Erasers before you get started. I buy one of these every year and boy have I not only saved money and it’s much kinder to my face than multiple cotton pads.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This is the one. You know the one all the YouTube beauty gurus recommend. I’ve seen Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O pop up in a ton of my favorite ASMR gals’ makeup videos, most of whom who have sensitive skin. There’s a reason this is a favorite no just for Bioderma but for the beauty community, it protects fragile complexions. The hydrolipidic film removes dirt but won’t strip your skin and upset its balance. Anyone can use this day and night but if your skin is fussy this is a safe bet for a home run.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve had the Neutrogena makeup remover in every makeup bag, sports bag, and heck even in my dog’s bag over the years. These are the get to for on the go. Affordable and efficient, they won’t break the bank, so if you need to use two on a particularly heavy foundation day or a sweaty post-workout it won’t hurt your wallet. I absolutely feel instantly fresher after rubbing these over my usually oily forehead. Toss a few of these in the fridge too. They’re perfect for a post-run cool down and grime remover.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve read any of my beauty posts before you know I love La Roche-Posay and they’re recommended by dermatologists the world over. The Respectissime is a combo remover as it has a water-based cleanser with temperate oils and when it’s all shook up they can rid your mug of even the thickest waterproof eyeliner. This was the bottle made for those of us who rock a bold cat-eye or fearless wings.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

You’ve got to have a clean beauty selection, and this Soy face cleanser from Fresh keeps popping up in my suggestions. This is in fact the company’s number one cleanser. Great for all skin types, this 3-in-1 cleanser wipes away all makeup, deep cleans pores, and balances it all out. Customers have noted it has helped with claiming angry skin and problem areas. This is probably due to the cucumber extra in the ingredients. This mixed with rose water is probably why happy customers have mentioned healthier and more supple skin after a month of use.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

You know this list couldn’t happen without at least one Korean beauty brand on it. I’m a huge fan of The Face Shop, whose Rice Water lip and eye makeup remover is one of the company’s best-selling sets. Gentle enough for all skin types but tough enough for even the most stubborn of eye makeup. The rice extra leaves a refreshing scent all while not drying out any part of the face. There no greasy residue thanks to this being water-based. This will leave your skin softer and brighter than when you started.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Formulated with aloe vera, chamomile, and green tea, the Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes provide a soft and soothing experience for both your travel and home skincare needs. Tested by dermatologists and ophthalmologists, these wipes are clinically proven to remove all types of makeup, including long-wear and waterproof. This product is guaranteed to leave your skin feeling clean and refreshed but never dry.



Graphic : Juliana Clark

The L’Oreal Eye Makeup Remover is a great value drugstore find, simultaneously conditioning the eye area and leaving it makeup free. Its oil-free formula is perfect for those of us with sensitive eyes that are adverse to greasy products. Additionally, this item is both dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested to leave both your mind and skin at ease.



This article was originally written by Sheilah Villari and updated by Juliana Clark.