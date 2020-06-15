Bare It All With These Bellesa Boutique Deals on Sex Toys

Photo : Bellesa Boutique

Bellesa Boutique has its pick of all sorts of sex toys, ranging from fuzzy handcuffs to a selection of heavy-duty vibrators designed to rock your world. Whether you’re looking for a gift for a special someone or just wanting to get in touch with what gets you off, there’ll be a toy for you to enjoy.

The site also has a great selection of items currently on sale, and some unique deals. If you spend over $79, you’ll also be eligible for a free Satisfyer (worth $59)—one of Bellesa’s signature products.

A clitoral stimulator gone oral sex simulator, the Satisfyer Pro 2 is a reader favorite, and it’s down 20% using the exclusive coupon code INVENTORY. In her review, Jolie Kerr had this to say:



Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally. While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

The Khali by Bellesa is the brand’s strongest vibrator, and it’s currently $30 off list price. It comes either a royal purple or black, and it’s got twin motors to ensure that you’re being stimulated both on the inside and the outside by one of its seven different vibration modes.



The PicoBong Koa Couples Intensifier is there to spice things up without being intrusive, and it’s $20 off right now. Its ring grip makes it easy for either party to use whether you’re looking for external stimulation or something a little more intimate. It’s also waterproof, so you don’t need to limit your fun to just the bedroom.



Shameless Tease’s Thrusting Clit + G Spot Vibrator is designed specifically for the experienced solo player, and it’s currently a whopping $80 off. This multitasker has a motor in it that simulates thrusting, as well as a curved tip to make sure that it’s hitting all the right spots when it gets to work.



Want something a little unconventional? Calexotics’ French Kiss Casanova is a vibe that’s designed to be a stand-in for a tongue, and it’s now $10 off. Yes, you heard that right. It’s a vibe that utilizes a flickering motion when centered on the clit and has an insertable portion that directly stimulates the G-spot too.

The DOXY Matte Black is a premium wand vibrator that’s currently $30 off. It’s a petite version of DOXY’s signature product, which makes it easy to use with a partner. It also has big buttons and doesn’t need batteries to function, so your playtime won’t be interrupted unless you pull it out of the wall.

If you’ve been seeking the ultimate in dildos, you can’t go past this one. The Legendary Eleven is, as the name suggests, 11 inches of hand-crafted pleasure. Designed for both G-spot and prostate stimulation, this stainless steel toy has two insertable ends for versatility. It’s also almost 50% off for the discerning buyer.



The A-Play Thrusting Adventurous Plug is the new standard when it comes to anal stimulation, it’s now $10 too. It comes in cyan or black, has a motorized weight inside to simulate thrusting when activated via its handy remote, and it’s also USB-rechargeable for ultimate convenience. Take this on the go if you dare!



This pocket pick is small but powerful. The Slay TickleMe Clit Stimulator comes in a pleasing pink and has ten different vibration modes to keep you satisfied. Its size means inobtrusive pleasure for those wanting to be discreet, and its easy-to-grip design means that you won’t risk fumbling in the moment. It’s now discounted by $10.



The We-Vibe Nova can be controlled via an app, for those who want to get techy with their toys. It’s discounted by $30 and is incredibly quiet so that nothing distracts you from feeling good. The app can adjust its individual motors separately and have we mentioned that it’s waterproof?

Calexotics’ Jack Rabbit Thrusting Rabbit Vibe is definitely aptly named and it’s currently $17 off. It’s curved for easy stimulation of the G-spot, and it has three intensities of thrusting to choose from. The powerful motor means you can keep going and going, and its various modes affect not only speed but whether or not it pulses, giving you a range of possible experiences.

