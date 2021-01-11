Image : Amazon

Top Pick: Mpow MBits S Wireless Earbuds | $20 | Amazon

Image : Sheilah Villari

Don’t let the price fool you: Mpow makes stellar audio products that routinely outshine their shockingly tiny asking price. If you’re looking for a solid pair of true wireless earbuds without breaking the bank, these Mpow MBits S earbuds are just $20 right now at Amazon when you clip the coupon. They have a 4.6-star rating from customers and provide about six hours per charge, with a few additional charges available via the included case.



Image : Jordan McMahon

If maintaining a running habit is one of your resolutions for the new year, then maybe a sleek new smartwatch will help you keep it up. Garmin’s GPS-equipped Forerunner 935 running watch is currently half-off at Amazon, giving you a capable wearable device that’ll pair with your smartphone (iOS or Android) while tracking your activity, including details like elevation changes, to help motivate your workout endeavors.



Image : Sheilah Villari

Support your team while keeping your favorite cup of brew warm for hours thanks to this Simple Modern NFL coffee mug, now 20% off at Amazon. All of the teams are available as of this writing, and each features double-wall insulation to maintain the temperature of what’s inside. You get a reusable straw, too.



Image : Gabe Carey

The retailer’s smart screen is shockingly cheap right now, marked down half-off to just $45. This Alexa-powered 5" screen lets you video chat with family and friends, watch videos (such as recipes in the kitchen), control smart home devices (including smart doorbells), and a fair bit more. That’s a heck of a price, or you can bump up to the larger Echo Show 8 for $80 (a $50 savings).



Image : Elizabeth Lanier

If the pandemic has you putting off a dentist appointment, here’s an affordable way to improve your dental care at home. Homgeek’s water flosser blasts water between your teeth to clear away gunk and reduce gingivitis and comes with seven different tips to provide an array of cleaning benefits from the comfort of your own bathroom. It’s already cheaper than rival brands, and right now you can snag it for just $28 by clipping the coupon and using code KINJA0010 at checkout.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Director Christopher Nolan might’ve made a stink about his latest mind-bending film requiring the cinematic viewing experience, but if you reasonably resisted his calls to head to a theater, now you can watch it from home just a few months later. Tenet recently released on home media, and you can snag the Blu-ray version for just $15 or the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for $20 at Amazon.



Image : Bandai Namco

One of the weirdest and wackiest games of all time gets a fresh lease on life in Katamari Damacy Reroll, a remastered edition of the PS2 cult classic. As a little space guy visiting Earth, you’ll roll up the largest-possible ball—composed of everyday items, buildings, people, and critters—to send to space as a star to impress your day, the King of All Cosmos. It’s $10 off on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch right now, and is such a jolt of bizarre fun.



Image : Quentyn Kennemer

We’re probably going to see Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 line unveiled later this week, but if you’re looking for a deal on a top-end Samsung that’s already on the market and think you’d like a stylus onboard, check out the Galaxy Note 20 5G. Just released a few months back, the Note 20 has a powerful processor, smooth 120Hz 6.7" display, great cameras, and stellar 5G speeds. And it has the pop-out S Pen stylus for scribbles, notes, and more. Save $201 right now on an unlocked version that works with all US carriers.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Amazon’s recently-revamped Echo Dot is one of the best entry-level smart speakers you can buy, delivering solid sound within a compact, globe-like design. You can use it to stream music and podcasts, ask questions for voice assistant Alexa to answer, and even control some smart home gadgets. It’s $20 off right now, whether you opt for the $30 basic edition, $40 version with an LED display clock, or $40 Kids Edition that looks like a tiger or panda.



Image : Andrew Hayward

FAO Schwarz might be closed, but you can live out your Big fantasies with this Click N’ Play Gigantic Piano Playmat. It measures nearly seven feet wide and has 24 keys, plus eight different instrument sounds available. Sure, it’s not as large or fancy as the one in the movie, but at $49 off the list price, it’s a serious deal for some 4.5-star-rated amusement.



Image : Ignacia Fulcher

We’re only a couple of weeks into 2021, so it’s not too late to make a belated resolution and plan to be more on top of your life this year. Much as we rely on our smartphones these days, it can be handy to have a physical planner to help you remember appointments and plot out your agenda. Luckily, this tabbed weekly/monthly planner is just $14 at Amazon right now.

