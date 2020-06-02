Photo : Christian Wiediger ( Unsplash

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is coming … eventually. The annual mid-summer sales event, which delivers two days of wide-ranging, oft-amazing deals, is now looking more like a fall event due to the pandemic.



Once the dates are set, we’ll bring you all the latest details on when Prime Day 2020 will take place and which sales are worth your attention (and cash)—but there are plenty of great Amazon deals in the meantime.

Read on for a sampling of some of the best current deals we’ve seen on Amazon, followed by an FAQ about Amazon Prime Day and the latest news on the 2020 event.

Amazon’s Best Deals

Jump-start your smart home ambitions with this discounted bundle of Amazon’s compact Echo Show 5 smart speaker and a Blink Mini indoor security camera. The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5” touchscreen to let you view the feed from the camera, as well as watch videos and view information, while the 1080p Blink Mini camera lets you keep tabs on what’s happening in your home. Save $50 right now with this promo.

We’ve all been there: that moment of desperation in which you realize that you’re out of batteries and you REALLY need them, so you start pulling them out of TV remotes and other gadgets. Or you head to the convenience store and wince as you shell out an insane price for a four-pack. Avoid that grim scenario and prepare for the inevitable by buying a huge box of Energizer batteries from Amazon. This 48-pack of AA batteries will only set you back about $20, with the same quantity of AAA batteries available at the same price.

We’re not leaving the house for much these days, so why leave the comfort of home to grill? That might seem like a weird question, but Philips has a solution. The company’s electric “smoke-less” grill significantly reduces the amount of smoke produced compared to a typical outdoor grill. Better yet, this grill is more than half-off the list price AND it comes with a bonus cleaning tool.

Save a huge 42% on the DJI Osmo Action, a tiny action camera that can capture all of your adventures. This Amazon deal not only gets you the camera, which has two displays and shoots 4K HDR video, but also a 128GB microSD card and also DJI Care Refresh replacement service should you encounter any issues.

Clip coupon on page



You’ve never felt true (vegetable cutting) power until you’ve wielded an enormous vegetable cleaver like this. Enter the Kyoku Daimyo Series. The 7” blade is “cryogenically treated VG-10 Japanese Damascus steel cutting core at HRC 58-60 hardness,” according to the description, which means it’ll slice right through damn near anything that it comes in contact with. Watch your extremities! Clip the coupon on the page to drop the price down to $100 (from $130).

Our own Sheilah Villari vouches for the Marshall Minor II Bluetooth in-ear headphones, which are hugely discounted right now at $59 off the list price. These comfy headphones are strung together with a wire around your neck and provide stellar sound while securely staying in place during runs and workouts.

FAQ

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Typically, Amazon Prime Day has taken place in July. However, given the chaos of the current coronavirus pandemic and the impact it has had on Amazon’s ability to consistently fulfill orders for “non-essential” items, it’s no surprise that this year’s event is coming later.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Amazon is currently targeting September 2020 for this year’s event. The retailer hopes to be back up to full steam with shipments by then and able to meet the immense demand of Prime Day, but we’re sure that the status of the pandemic in the coming months will determine whether that target holds true or not.

What kind of deals can we expect?

We won’t know the actual deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020 until the sales event is formally announced, but we can look back at the 2019 deals for a sense of what might be up for grabs.

In short, nearly everything. Amazon’s own gadgets are usually deeply discounted, along with TVs, laptops, earbuds, game consoles, kitchen devices, robot vacuums, clothing, gift cards, furniture, and so much more. We’re likely to see thousands of discounts across the board, some more dramatic than others, with many standout deals in the mix.

What about other retailers?

While Amazon will undoubtedly command the online shopping conversation during Prime Day 2020, expect other sites to try to snipe some of that momentum by matching Prime Day prices and/or offering other special discounts. We’ll be keeping tabs on those deals while also bringing you the best Prime Day deals once the event arrives, so stay tuned.

