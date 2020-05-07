Cheap Earbuds, Smartphones, and More: The Best Amazon Warehouse Deals

Graphic : Gabe Carey

The best Amazon Warehouse deals for May 2020 are here.



What is Amazon Warehouse? It’s the part of the Amazon website where the retail giant offers major discounts on items that are gently used and/or have damaged packaging, letting you save a bundle on gadgets and more.

We’ve picked out some of our favorite Amazon Warehoues deals below, but act fast! These items tend to have limited stock and can sell out quickly. Still, you can find great stuff such as Xbox One X console bundles, Apple AirPods Pro, the Google Pixel 3a, and even Pokémon cards below.

Nintendo Switch consoles are super scarce right now, which means someone’s buying ‘em. And if one of those was you, then you might need something to store the portable system in.



RDS Industries is one of the leading makers of officially-licensed Switch cases, and this one in particular stores the standard version of the Switch within a ballistic nylon exterior. It also holds eight game cartridges, and has the ability to prop up your Switch system for easily playing with an external controller. It’s available in “Very Good” used condition for 35% off the new list price.

Amazon’s own Echo Show devices give you a smart screen that you can put anywhere in your house, whether it’s your nightstand, kitchen, or kids’ room—and a used version of the smallest Echo Show 5 is currently discounted from the $70 new price.

You can use it as a snazzy bedside clock, for watching videos, for viewing feeds from smart cameras, and plenty more. And right now, it’s ideal for video calls to stay in touch with family and friends that you can’t connect with in person.

If you missed out on Microsoft’s brief $299 Xbox One X discount, you can still get one for less than the $399 going rate for this new bundle right now.

Amazon Warehouse has used versions starting at $341, which gets you the most powerful version of the Xbox One with 1TB of storage, as well as last year’s stellar single-player Star Wars game. If you need a gaming upgrade during the pandemic, this could do the trick.

Advertisement

Did you know that Amazon Warehouse has a bunch of deals on Pokémon cards? True story! Mostly, they’re just sets with damaged packaging, which shouldn’t matter so long as the cards are still legit.



In this case, you’ll get a Trainer Box of the recent Sword & Shield expansion of the Pokémon: Trading Card Game, which gets you eight booster packs and a bunch of other goodies. It’s a few bucks off of the new price for a “Like New” box, which is basically like getting a free pack of cards. Hard to argue with that.

Sony’s well-reviewed WH1000XM3 Bluetooth wireless noise-canceling headphones are deeply discounted right now at Amazon Warehouse, with prices starting at just $194.



That’s a steep drop from the new list price of $350. You’ll get up to 30 hours of battery life from these cans, which have a 4.6-star rating from Amazon customers, with stellar active noise canceling to block out excess noise.

Need a little help keeping your place clean right about now? iRobot’s Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum can be ready and waiting to pick up after your social distancing habits, plus it’s Wi-Fi compatible, letting you schedule cleaning sessions from the app.



Amazon Warehouse has models with some cosmetic imperfections for as low as $164, nearly half the list price.

Looking for an affordable tablet right about now, whether for media streaming or keeping the kids off your back? The Lenovo M10 HD is an appealing option.



It doesn’t pack a lot of power or internal storage capacity (just 16GB), but this 10.1” Android tablet is certainly capable of running Netflix and YouTube, along with kids’ games and learning apps. You can pop in a microSD memory card to boost the storage, thankfully.

Ring has weathered some privacy woes, so I totally understand if you’re not keen on strapping a camera to the front of your house. On the other hand, if you want a view out from your social distancing hideout, you can get the easy-to-install, battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell 2 for just $77 on Amazon Warehouse with some cosmetic wear. It’s a huge savings from the $199 list price.



Apple’s higher-end, noise-canceling AirPods Pro are pretty great, but it can be hard to convince yourself to cough up $250 for wireless earbuds. OK, how about $207 then? That’s how much Amazon Warehouse wants for a “Good” condition product with some cosmetic damage, and as long as you can get over the idea of already-tried earbuds, you can save a solid chunk of cash on these fancy buds.



Hori’s well-reviewed Split Pad Pro gives you much bulkier grips on either side of the Nintendo Switch screen, with larger buttons, fuller-sized analog sticks, and a proper d-pad.

It also has programmable buttons on the backside of the grip, as well as turbo buttons. Amazon Warehouse chops a few bucks off of the list price just for damaged packaging.

Save a bit of cash on the popular, room-filling Sonos One SL wireless speaker. It connects easily to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth and then pumps out sound into your space—and if the idea of always-on microphones scare you away from other smart speakers, take solace in the fact that the Sonos One SL has no mics at all. It does, however, pack the proven sound quality of Sonos.

Google’s Pixel 3a smartphone is mostly mid-range in approach, with a plastic build and modest power—but with a flagship-quality camera that beats anything else in the sub-$500 price range, it doesn’t feel like a compromise. Amazon Warehouse has “Very Good” used Just Black handsets starting at $248, a fraction of the $399 new list price.

Amazon Warehouse return policy

According to Amazon, all items sold through Amazon Warehouse are put through a 20-point quality inspection to ensure that they work as intended, and then they’re listed by quality based on the appearance of the product and its packaging.



Still, if you order something that ends up not meeting the listed standards or that you otherwise don’t want to keep, then Amazon Warehouse offers a 30-day return policy on all items. Additionally, any items listed as “Renewed” (or refurbished) have a 90-day return policy.