Anker

The best Anker and Eufy deals for May 2020 are here.



If you’re on the hunt for a wireless battery pack, a robot vaccum assistant, wireless earbuds, or doorbell camera, we’ve got you covered. Sister brands Anker and Eufy make all of those things and more, and thankfully many of those items are on sale right now.

Anker and Eufy’s normal prices usually beat the bigger-name brands, so you might be shocked to see how low some of these sale prices are. Check ‘em out, and make sure to use the promo codes where specified!

Use promo code ILOVEMON at checkout



Ignacia Fulcher

You can save a bundle on Anker’s Nebula Prizm II projector right now, which sees a $100 markdown when you use the promo code ILOVEMON at checkout.

Anker’s projector provides a crisp 1080p picture that can range from 40-120”, plus it’s super portable with an included case and the LED lamp is rated for 30,000 hours of usage.

Use promo code ANKERSDC2 at checkout



Ignacia Fulcher

Want to fill a space with sound without lugging around a hefty speaker? Anker’s SoundCore 2 Bluetooth speaker is up for the job. This portable speaker is just over 6 inches wide and weighs less than a pound, but you can count on it to boost your smartphone or tablet’s music in a pinch.

At 12W of power and with a 4.6-star rating from Amazon users, it might be all you really need. Use promo code ANKERSDC2 to knock $8 off of the list price right now.

Quentyn Kennemer

Now here’s one heck of a deal. Right now, SideDeals is offering a two-pack of Anker’s 20,100mAh portable battery packs for $49, a savings of more than 50% off the list price.



That’s basically a buy-one-get-one-free deal, providing plenty of backup power for your smartphone, tablet, and whatnot on your next trip or adventure… whenever that might be.

Andrew Hayward

Save $20 right now on Anker’s alternative to the AirPods Pro. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds have noise reduction capabilities and diamond drivers to boost the bass and sound frequency.

Anker’s earbuds have typically been a solid, significantly cheaper alternative to what Apple and Samsung have to offer, and these are on the higher end of the Anker wireless earbud price scale—so we’re expecting good things. Amazon users give them 4.2 stars.

Quentyn Kennemer

Anker’s versatile accessory is an ideal pickup for anyone who spends a lot of time in their car and has a wirelessly-chargeable phone. This cradle snaps onto your air vents and keeps your phone in place, perfect for viewing turn-by-turn directions while driving.



But at the same time, it tops up your phone at 7.5W or 10W depending on maker. You’ll need to provide the actual car charging plug, but this cradle is deeply discounted from the usual $46 list price.

Eufy

If you’re spending a lot more time at home right now, then that means you’re making more messes than usual—whether you realize it or not. Luckily, social distancing won’t stop you from bringing in a robo-helper to sweep up after you.



Anker’s eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum is the slimmest of Eufy’s vacuums to date, plus it adapts its sucking capabilities depending on the surface it’s currently rolling over. It’s currently $40 off at Amazon.

Anker

If you have a number of iPhones and iPads around your home, then you really can’t have enough Lightning cables in reach. They wear down, get lost, and never seem to be handy when you need them. Luckily, Anker has an affordable solution.



This three-pack of Anker Powerline Lightning Cables gives you a trio of Apple MFi-certified 3ft cables that the company claims is five times more durable than competitors’ cables. At just a few bucks a pop, it’s worth stocking up and having these cables ready and waiting.

Eufy

Want to make sure your social distancing plan isn’t interrupted by an unexpected visitor? Add a video doorbell to your home! Eufy’s Wi-Fi Video Doorbell provides a 2K-resolution view outside your front door, letting you hold a two-way conversation with anyone who buzzes … or simply ignore them if you see fit.



This version requires existing doorbell wiring and installation, but you’ll get it for just $136.

Eufy

Eufy’s more advanced BoostIQ RoboVac 30C model is built to fit seamlessly within your smart home, with this robo-vacuum trained to take voice commands via Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant. You can also command it from your smartphone with the EufyHome app.

With powerful 1500Pa suction, this tiny, quiet cleaning machine can get all of the hard-to-reach dust and dirt that you might not even know is there. It’s $20 off the regular price right now.

Anker

That aforementioned Power Bank is enormous at 20,000mAh, but you don’t need several phone charges in a portable battery, maybe Anker’s PowerCore+ 10,050mAh Power Bank will do the trick.



This smaller pack holds 3-4 charges for flagship smartphones like iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices, and currently selling for 50% off at $20, it’s a bargain for reliable, on-the-go battery life in a pinch.