Ring in the Spring With an Extra 25% off Sale Items at Anthropologie

Image : Anthropologie

The best Anthropologie sales for May 2020 have arrived.



We’ve rounded up our favorite deals at Anthropologie right now, but they’re even better than the already-discounted prices below suggest. That’s because all sale items are an additional 25% off right now, and you’ll see the lower price once the items are in your cart.

There’s also free standard shipping for orders over $50 and free returns for US orders, so try out some new styles!

Image : Anthropologie

Dress like an auto mechanic… but make it fashion? That’s the vibe I get from the Emerson Utility Jumpsuit, which looks like it’s built for some rugged work, yet is softened considerably by this Dusty Violet color palette (it’s also available in Washed Grey). It’s down $78 from the list price.

Image : Andrew Hayward

If you don’t have a beautiful pair of Scandinavian clog sandals in your closet, now’s the time to change that. Anthropologie has chopped nearly $100 off the list price on these shoes, which the maker believes have “their own unique stories to tell.” We imagine you could create a few great stories in these shoes, too.

Image : Anthropologie

I think we’ve done it: we’ve found the most eye-catching piece of apparel on the entire Anthropologie website. The company’s own Essential Slim Trousers surely are essential if you’re on the hunt for something truly striking and memorable, and they’re all the more essential if you’re keen on saving $50 off the usual price right now.

Image : Anthropologie

Here’s an accent pillow that’s perfect for spring—even if you’ll spend much of it indoors. The bright, neon yellow is ideal for the season, while the mountain-like embroidered details could help keep you thinking ahead to your next outdoors adventure. Customer reviews are uniformly positive, and right now it’s $33 off.

Image : Anthropologie

Save $48 on this bright mini skirt, a jacquard with a beautiful floral pattern and a flounced hem. There may not be a whole lot to go out and do right now, but this would still be the perfect late spring attire for a nice, socially-distanced stroll.

Image : Anthropologie

Strike a unique look with Marimekko’s Huokaus Tunic, which features a charming, freehand-painted print and a distinctive silhouette. According to Anthropologie, “it’s a feminine favorite that pairs with crisp sneakers and kitten heels alike.” It’s marked down $95 off of the list price.

Image : Anthropologie

This beautiful maxi dress can be dressed up or down with the right shoes and accessories. The puffed sleeve and daring neckline make it both sophisticated and sexy. The light polyester material and long sleeves give it longevity even into the summer for a chilly night. Right now it’s $120 off.

Image : Anthropologie

The sleeves give this simple silhouette a little flare and fun. It’s soft and great to match with jeans or leggings. I’m a sucker for a sharp black and white stripe but it comes in four other colors that will blend right into anything already in your closet.



Image : Anthropologie

A flirty speckled dress is a must and this one is perfect for day to night. The deep V-neckline and cinched but giving waist make it friendly to many forms. There’s definitely something vintage and modern about the black and white option. There’s also a blue, green, and white flower print to choose from, too, which’ll absolutely get you ready for a spring fling.



Image : Anthropologie

Peasant blouses are timeless and work for so many shapes, and this Michaela one is no exception. The flower print comes in neutral colors and would look marvelous over a pair of skinny white jeans. The 70s inspiration says let it flow with high-waisted bell bottoms, but who are we to judge?



Image : Ware of the Dog

Show your pup some extra love and keep him/her warm on nippy spring walks with Ware of the Dog’s Heart Dog Sweater. This adorable knit wool sweater has a pair of bold red hearts on it to share some of that love with the world around you, and it’s $29 off the list price.

