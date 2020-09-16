AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

Photo : Unsplash

Featured Deal: Apple AirPods Pro | $199 | Amazon



If you’re an Apple fan, then you know that the company’s popular iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and AirPods don’t come cheap ... and sales can be sporadic. Luckily, we watch Apple bargains like a hawk here at The Inventory and Kinja Deals, always keeping an eye out for the best deals on across the Cupertino ecosystem. Scope out low prices on AirPods Pro, the MacBook Air, and Apple Watches below, and stay tuned: we’ll be updating this roundup regularly.



Image : Apple

Apple’s higher-end wireless earbuds are currently at their lowest-ever new price at Amazon, where you can currently snag them for $50 off the list price. The AirPods Pro come with noise canceling, silicone tips for a comfortable fit, and a wirelessly-chargeable case, making them a solid upgrade over the standard versions.



Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Save $100 off the list price of Apple’s thin current-gen MacBook Air laptop right now. You can grab it at this price in Space Gray, Silver, or Rose Gold, each with a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 13.3” high-res Retina display. This is a stellar deal for an everyday laptop, assuming you don’t need the high-end computing power of a pricier MacBook Pro.



Image : Gabe Carey

If you like your tablets on the smaller side, you can snag the latest-generation iPad Mini for $50 off the list price at Amazon right now. This lil’ guy has a 7.9" display, an A12 Bionic processor, 64GB of internal storage, and support for Apple’s Pencil stylus. Apple’s newer and pricier iPads may pack more power, but none are as compact as the Mini.



Image : Gabe Carey

Don’t want to go Pro? Apple’s standard current-model AirPods are also discounted at Amazon, and are marked down $30 right now for the standard edition. These buds are super-handy allies for any jaunt, large or small, and the case can be recharged with the included cable. A version with a wirelessly rechargeable case is available for $155 (that’s $44 off).



Image : Andrew Hayward

New Apple Watches are on the horizon, whether it’s the Series 6 or budget-friendlier Apple Watch SE, but both are much more expensive than this Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon. It’s not the fastest or more perk-packed edition, but it’s still a stellar wearable to pair with your iPhone for fitness tracking, notifications, and more. It’s just $169 for the 38mm model.



Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re on the hunt for a large, semi-recent iPhone that you can take to any network, this iPhone XR deal might be up your alley. It has a sizable 6.1” screen, is available in a handful of eye-catching colors, and the A12 Bionic processor is still plenty speedy compared to the top-end competition of today. It’s more than $300 off the original new list price when you buy this certified renewed version from Amazon, which is unlocked. The price varies slightly based on which color you choose.

Image : Gizmodo

Apple’s largest and newest MacBook Pro model certainly isn’t cheap, but you’ll save big on the notebook at Amazon right now. Amazon is taking $300 off the $2,400 list price right now, gaining you a high-end laptop ideal for creative work thanks to the Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB RAM, and a sizable 512GB SSD.



Image : Andrew Hayward

If you want an enormous iPad and don’t mind going back a generation to save some solid cash, consider this B&H deal on the previous-gen iPad Pro 12.9” tablet. This Verizon unlocked version has both Wi-Fi + Cellular capabilities, and can work with AT&T and T-Mobile too (according to B&H’s listing). It’s $350 off the original list price.



Image : Andrew Hayward

The last-gen iPhone XS was still $1000 brand new just over a year ago, but now it’s massively discounted. You can get this 64GB renewed (refurbished) version for $460 right now from Amazon, with other color options and higher-capacity models available for a little bit more cash.



Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re keen on cans instead of earbuds, Apple’s Beats brand has a solid deal on Solo3 wireless headphones right now. They’re $41 off the list price right now at Amazon in this stylish Club White style, and a few other color options are the same price. Whatever you choose, you’ll get wireless headphones that pair easily with an iPhone and offer up to 40 hours of battery life.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Love a slim MacBook but got a tighter budget? If you can deal with few-year-old tech, then Amazon has a stellar deal on a refurbished MacBook Air from early 2015. It’s a less-powerful processor than you’ll find on the current models and a low-resolution screen, but this is a slim and solid MacBook for $479.

