You have loads of brands and options to choose from when it comes to a new car battery. Which brands are better than the rest? Should I pay extra for a big-name brand? It can all be confusing to sort through, so I asked the experts to share some insight on the batteries they use for their own rides.

It’s worthwhile to invest the best car battery for your needs and budget, particularly during the winter months. Summer heat can diminish your battery’s inner mat and cells, which could make it difficult to respond to a “cold start” out of the blue, says Harley Cheyenne, a former shop foreman and Mercedes technician turned insurance adjuster. Don’t just buy the cheapest option: it could cost you more in the end.

“I personally use the XS Power D6500 because of how reliable it is as well as being resistant to show and vibration. I used to use an Odyssey PC680 but terminals were not included and, as well as this, I had heard that it could overcharge, and I did not want to take the risk. The XS Power was a bit more expensive, but it was worth the risk just for safety. You can extend the life of a battery by cleaning the terminals and measuring the voltage often as well as not using accessories like phone charges when the engine is off.” - Michael Lowe, CEO at Car Passionate

“From my experience, the Optima batteries seem to last longer (7-8 years) than other lead-acid batteries. They don’t allow any leaks thanks to the absorbed glass mat that absorbs the electrolyte inside, unlike the black box battery. Optima batteries are tightly compressed and have high resistance to vibrations and extreme temperatures that usually fail other batteries.” - Alex Manos, CEO at Beverly Hills Car Club



“Our favorite AGM car battery is the DieHard Platinum AGM, which you can get at Advance Auto for around $200 and comes with a 3-Year free replacement guarantee. AGM batteries tend to be more robust in general as well since they provide a stronger consistent voltage, are lighter per amp, and are more resistant to vibrations, leading to a longer life. They do tend to be a little more expensive than traditional batteries, but we stand by them due to their durability and resistance to extreme temperatures.” - Chris Burdick, Founder of Gearhead Media

Bottom Line?



On the hunt for a standard battery? The price and warranty details usually matter more than the brand name on the label.

“Most automotive batteries in North America are manufactured by [formerly Johnson Controls, now called Clarios]. Walmart, Autozone, Advance Auto, Interstate, Optima, and even a number of OEM batteries are made by [Clarios]” explained Honda and Hyundai certified car technician Katie Pardo. “The only difference is the specification and warranty set by the retailer. Essentially they are all the same thing.”

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article misstated that the batteries were made by JCI. That portion of Johnston Controls was in fact sold and now manufactured by Clarios.

This article was originally published by Chaya Milchtein on 12/30/2020 and updated with new information by Andrew Hayward on 03/09/2021.