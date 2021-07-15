Is That Pesky Check Engine Light on Again? A Code Reader Can Help

Top Product: Ancel AD310 OBD-11 Scanner | $35 | Amazon

Your check engine light is on, what do you do next? While you might head over to your nearest AutoZone and ask them to have a look, code readers are an affordable option to supplement your trip to the repair shop, so you might want to invest in one of these nifty devices for yourself, too.



“Most car owners don’t realize that they don’t have to bring their car straight to the mechanic when the check engine light comes on, says Chris Burdick, founder, and managing director of Automoblog.net. “Almost every car owner can buy an inexpensive device called an OBD-II scanner to figure out what’s wrong with their car themselves. If your car is a model year [sic] 1996 or newer, it definitely has one.”



Not a Magic Bullet

However, be aware, a code reader does just that, reads codes. “People assume reading codes means “diagnostic.” Sure, you have access to live data, but does the average driver know what to do with that info? I’ve seen so many people assume the mechanic is out to screw you and will spend big bucks throwing parts at codes and not fixing the symptoms of code,” Jennifer Balido, a mechanic with over 20 years of experience cautions.

Sometimes, taking a car into a mechanic instead of hoping the part you change is correct will actually save you money in the long run. “For example, a Po420 code is commonly known as a “cat code,” Balido explains. “I have seen people replace the catalytic converter(s), all o2 sensors, even MAF sensors trying to address the code.” By replacing those, they missed the underlying issue that caused the problem, “accessive fuel dumping down the manifold, through the emissions system from injectors corroded open.” If the car were diagnosed, an experienced mechanic would have caught the problem.

“If you’d like more of a budget option, the Ancel AD310 Classic OBD-II Scanner simply reads and gives you the error code so you can then Google the result and determine what you should do next.” - Chris Burdick, Founder, Managing Director, Automoblog.net

“A Bluetooth scanner is one of the most user-friendly options. Because it uses your phone’s screen, it’s more cost-efficient than similar quality readers with their own screens. It’s very user friendly so even novices will be able to figure it out without trouble. It’s good for people with smartphones who want an intuitive tool.” - Melanie Musson, Automotive and Insurance Expert for AutoInsurance.org

“I bought this for on the fly code reading in my own vehicle... I can check and clear codes from the dash, monitor every bit of info traveling through my car. S uper cool ... I have the app set to boot up at start and the Veepeak automatically connects within 15 seconds. [The] best part is I have the same app on my phone. I can also take the Veepeak out and check someone elses car whenever I want. Great product! Very Happy!” - Abiel Hoff, Amazon Reviewer﻿

Let a code reader do the work of understanding what is going on with your car. A nd maybe even use it to begin repairing your car if that’s the route you want to go.

Whatever you do, just remember that a code reader isn’t a magic fix , but diagnosising and confirming the problem is required.

This deal was originally published by Chaya M. Milchtein on 10/30/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 07/15/2021.