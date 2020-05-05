Delve Into This Deluge of Dell (and Alienware) Deals

The best Dell and Alienware deals for May 2020 are here.

If you’re eyeing a computer upgrade right now, we can help. Dell and Alienware have a wide array of great deals at the moment, from entry-level laptops to portable gaming beasts, not to mention dazzling displays, vibrant accessories, and plenty more.

These are the best deals we’ve seen on Dell and Alienware devices right now.

Graphic : Ben Levin

It’s pretty amazing that you can get a laptop this versatile for just $300. Sure, the 2-in-1 Dell Inspiron 11 won’t blow you mind with its specs, and the screen size is pretty compact.

But the 2-in-1 form factor enables additional ways of using it, whether folded up like a tablet to use the touchscreen or propped up like a tent for watching videos. This is a potentially ideal entry-level laptop for anyone who needs something simple for work or school, and it’s currently $55 off of the list price in this starter configuration. You can double the storage for another $30, and make other customizations as desired.

Graphic : Ben Levin

The XPS 13 Touch Laptop is a slim, powerful laptop in Dell’s arsenal. This particular build is on the lower end of the scale, with a capable 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and a modest 4GB RAM, plus a 128GB SSD. Best of all, it still has the thin-and-light build and attractive design the XPS 13 line is known for.

Image : Alienware

Got the cash to go absolutely nuts on a gaming laptop right now? If so, then Alienware has a deal for you. The Alienware m15 gaming laptop is stocked with high-end hardware, from a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU to a 15.6” 144Hz screen, a 512GB SSD, and Cryo-Tech cooling v3.0.



There are even higher-specced versions available with more storage, more RAM, and even 4K displays, but you’re still getting a gaming beast for under $1300.

Graphic : Ben Levin

If you’re in the market for an affordable desktop computer, you’re in luck. This Dell tower comes with some terrific productivity specs, such as an Intel Core i5 processor. When you pair that with its 8GB of RAM, you don’t get the most powerful machine, but you do get more than enough power for multitasking and working. And at over $300 off, it’s hard to complain.



What’s even better is the 256GB SSD inside. And while this isn’t a ton of space, this desktop’s capacity is especially easy to expand. And if you haven’t used a computer with an SSD before, you’re in for a treat.

Image : Andrew Hayward

While it’s always appealing to go after the newest, hottest version of a gadget, you can save some solid cash by looking back a generation or two.



Dell’s XPS 13 9370 model from 2018 still has the slim build of the current model, plus some top-end specs including a 13.3” 4K Ultra HD touch screen and a meaty 512GB SSD. And with an Intel Core i7 processor onboard, it should still have plenty of juice for your needs.

Graphic : Ben Levin

Fellow gamers, this one’s for you! The Aurora is a real beast of a machine. Naturally, it has the terrific Intel Core i7 processor, but when it comes to RAM, you actually have some options. On the NewEgg page, you can select between 16, 32, and 64GB of RAM. With 32GB or above, you’ll have a hard time overworking this machine in traditional or VR games.

Perhaps just as impressive is this computer’s storage options. Not only does it come with a 2TB HDD (a traditional harddrive), but you can select between a few SSDs too. These are 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Now that’s’a lotta gaming!

Graphic : Ben Levin

A new monitor is always a sight for sore eyes. With a 27-inch, HD 1920x1080 display, this monitor certainly fits the bill. Along with minimal bezels, you’re getting more screen for your buck too. And the refresh rate of 60Hz is built to match this visual quality. It even comes with ComfortView, which reduces the emission of harmful blue light.



This monitor’s got some other interesting features as well. Perhaps the kookiest is the option to turn the screen 90 degrees for a vertical view. Normal tilting and other adjustments are also available for those of us who prefer the traditional point of view.

Graphic : Ben Levin

Alienware is a name synonymous with power and speed, and this laptop is no exception. Its Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM open a world of processing possibilities. Of course, the real star is the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. This bad boy is sure to fulfill all of your gaming needs for years to come.



The icing on the cake for this laptop is over half a terabyte of SSD storage. Speed is the name of the game for the M15 R1 gaming laptop, and it’s quickly obvious why once you start gaming.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Get a stunning new view of your gaming worlds with Alienware’s 34” curved monitor. Not only does it have that curvature for a purportedly more immersive experience, but it’s also stacked when it comes to the specs.

This 3440x1440 monitor is ultra-crisp and has a 120Hz refresh rate and G-SYNC compatibility, which means your games should run super smooth on it. Save $200 right now through Amazon and get ready for the year’s biggest games ahead, including Cyberpunk 2077 (as shown).

Image : Andrew Hayward

Up your gaming capabilities on the cheap with the Alienware Advanced Gaming Mouse. While you can certainly get more elaborate, super-stylized gaming mice than this, Alienware’s entry-level option makes it easy to make a small, meaningful upgrade.

With 5000 DPI resolution, programmable buttons, and AlienFX programmable lighting, it’s bound to be a step up over whichever mouse came with your computer.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Pump up the action with Alienware’s wireless gaming headset, which provides crystal-clear audio as you play games and chat with your teammates.



It’s packed with 7.1 virtual surround sound via 40mm neodymium drivers, and has customizable lighting and 15-hour battery life. Dell has just knocked $70 off the list price, making this a perfect upgrade for your gaming setup.

Graphic : Ben Levin

If you’ve felt like you just don’t have enough ports, you’re not alone. Fortunately, Dell makes a variety of docking stations like the WD19. On board are 2 display ports, an HDMI port, 3 USB Type-A ports, 3 USB-C ports, a speaker port, a headset port, and an Ethernet port. Wow, what a mouthful. But for a docking station, you should be looking for a mouthful of utility.



Of course, one of the niftiest things you can do with this docking station is hook up two monitors together. We’d recommend using monitors of the same dimensions, and make sure your computer can handle it too. Once you’re hooked up, you’ll never go back.

Image : Andrew Hayward

On the other hand, if you want a keyboard with a bit more visual punch to it, Alienware has a rainbow-colored delight to adorn your gaming setup.

This RGB gaming keyboard features low-profile Cherry MX switches and per-key RGB lighting with 16.8 million different color options. It’s 20% off at Amazon right now.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Big fan of Alienware gaming laptops? Complete the aesthetic with the official Alienware Elite Gaming backpack, which sports the familiar little logo on the back.

It’s especially designed for Alienware’s m15 and m17 models, but we imagine it’ll work with others if the specs are about the same. It’s 27% off at Amazon right now.