Ever since the pandemic started, I can’t really bother applying one bit of makeup. However, I have remained pretty diligent with my skincare routine. The world may be in shambles, but I want to be in all my glowing moisturized glory. After some internet snooping, I discovered a fantastic online luxury retailer that sells clean beauty products for days. Products sold at Dermstore are not only well suited for your own personal care, but they make great gifts for your family and friends as well.

Right now, the company has a deal, where you will receive a free 14-piece gift when you spend over $150. Use the code: SUPERSET at checkout.

Use promo code EXTRA10 for an additional 10% off

Every time I receive a Caudalie sample, I’m instantly ecstatic. Known for infusing products with grape and grapevine extracts, the French skincare company delivers incredible results. This holiday season, you can cash in on a limited-edition set of the brand’s Vinoperfect Instant Brightening formulas. The set includes Vinoperfect Instant Brightening Moisturizer, an oil-free gel moisturizer, Vinoperfect Brightening Glycolic Overnight Cream, an exfoliating face cream, and Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, an anti-dark spot serum.

At a value of $107, this kit is a great holiday gift for a friend or your office’s annual Secret Santa exchange. The experts at Dermstore curated this collection to include their favorite beauty brands and products in one set. For those who have their skincare specialist on speed dial, rest assured knowing that these products are dermatologist approved.

Made from 100% mulberry silk designed to reduce skin and hair friction, the Beauty Sleep Gift Set will minimize signs of eye fatigue and maintain your curl pattern. Since 2004, Slip has been creating products that promote anti-sleep crease and anti-bed head. It’s the secret that dermatologists and beauty experts swear by. Cash in on a silk pillowcase and sleep mask today!



Who says skincare is just for the ladies? It’s also a great addition to a guy’s daily routine and can be a nice practical gift for dad. At a nearly $104 value, this set includes four products ideal for maintaining healthy-looking skin and guarding against environmental stressors. Key ingredients include hyaluronic acid, amino acids, algae, vitamin E, green tea extract, and even ginseng.

Though I may be on a skincare journey, I realize that not everyone else has given up the makeup game. For that reason, we’re including this limited edition set of three eyeshadow palettes, formulated with Amazonian clay to nourish the skin in the eye area for longlasting wear. Each palette has a neutral, bronze, pink, and plum finish for whatever look you have in store.

This Dermstore exclusive hair styling kit has professional-grade tools valued at $496 but available for a discounted price of $202. The kit includes a Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000, Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000, Magnesium Thermal Brush 1.7 inch, and even an Anine Bing vegan leather bag for travel and storage.

At a $47 value is Kjaer Weis’ Go To Glow set, a collection of a weekly supply of the brand’s certified organic facial skincare and makeup products. The items in this collection include the beautiful oil, cream blush in blossoming, pressed powder in translucent, toner, and cleanser.

If the guy in your life is looking to dive into body care but isn’t quite sure where to start, this kit can help give them a bit of direction. Featuring the brand’s bestsellers in travel sizes, this kit includes a smooth shave cream, a sample of texture clay, and lip balm among other products.

Award-winning brand Elemis has a great three-piece set designed to restore skin’s smoothness and radiance. The Flawless Favourites set is formulated with patented Tri-Enzyme Technology to deliver gentle and effective results, smoothing and brightening users’ skin. The products include a facial wash, facial pads, and a gel mask, all designed to rejuvenate and revitalize your complexion.

Smith & Cult’s holiday makeup set comes with lightweight, high-performance formulas designed to accentuate your eyes and face. The beauty brand has included the following products in this set: Book of Sun - Chapter 2 (bronzer and blush duo), Lash Dance mascara, Illumify Summersault, Book of Eyes - Song for Fields (eyeshadow palette), and makeup pochette.