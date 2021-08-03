Top Product: Dogline Unimax Multi-Purpose Harness | $36 | Amazon



Before the pandemic, I was the freelancer friend with a flexible schedule who could check in on all my pal’s pups. I got to walk so many doggos and thus gained a vast and quick knowledge of leashes and harnesses. Even as I write this, I am dogsitting a Cavalier King Charles and a CavaPoo. All dogs are cute, but they don’t all move the same; each has different needs and different walking styles. Find the one best for your fur baby to make each walk happy and fulfilling for you both.

Make Every Walk With Your Furry Bestie a Joy With the Best Dog Harnesses

This the holy grail of harnesses, as well as a top-rated and best seller for Chewy and Amazon. Dogline’s Unimax Multi-Purpose Harness is actually the one you see a lot of service and therapy dogs wearing. These harnesses are constructed with a removable chest plate to maximum comfort because there might be a pooch with a job wearing it for hours. That means it was also made with breathable but durable materials like nylon and neoprene. And if your doggo is the kind that will live in it, it’s easy to wash in the machine and vibes with all elements of the weather. Even if you’ve got a non-working dog, this is the coziest they will ever be in a harness. It’s reflective around the chest and trim, so strolls at dusk and dawn stay safe. The handle on the top makes it very convenient to get full control in situations of ultimate excitement or fussiness. It fits all dog sizes, but they do recommend measuring your dog’s chest and fitting it to that, so it’s snug. It also comes in eight colors to coordinate with whatever leash you have.

I live with an 80-pound pitbull mix, and this harness had saved me a time or two when I had to walk him. 2 Hounds Design is another highly rated company and a customer favorite at Amazon and Chewy. There is some science behind this option for big boys (and girls). It’s actually based around a patented design to discourage “opposition reflex.” What’s that? Well, it’s a dog’s reflex to pull against pressure caused by a harness. The No-Pull Nylon Dog Harness has an action loop between the shoulders. This helps your pooch walk straight without struggle. There’s also a structural ring on the chest for more control if you need to lead away from a rogue ball or bird quickly. It’s got four points of adjustability, and the lining is Swiss velvet, so even chonky pups are comfy. Pick from 19 vibrant hues.

I get to walk an itty bitty Maltipoo from time to time and was incredibly impressed with the fit and function of this Soft Vest Dog Harness. I’ve been a fan of a lot of Frisco’s products, so it makes sense this one is highly recommended too. Each vest is made of breathable mesh, so even the smollest smol won’t overheat on a marathon strut. The two D-rings will keep the leash secure while you guide your fur baby with ease. As with most of these, there are four reflective bands on the chest and sides. Being a step-in harness means it’s easy you get on, and the fast-release buckle means it’s easy to get off. There aren’t a lot of color options but the ones they do have pop.

Are you a hiker, camper, all-around outdoorsy type and don’t want to leave Fido at home? Kurgo’s Adventure Harness has an almost 5-paw rating on Amazon and is just what you need. Structured for movement in any activity like long-haul jogs up mountains or twisty trails. Kurgo designed this with four adjustment points making it basically custom-fitted to each dog. The back handle helps you navigate your pooch through water, while the steel nesting buckle is great for rock climbers. Not ideal for super small does but will fit up to extra large floofs.

Need a little more control for a fussy dog? PetSafe Easy Walk Dog Harness will change your life. Make it down the block incident-free and without the worry of your pupper lunging. This harness attaches the leash at the chest, giving you more control and ease to guide them away from trouble or distractions. The quick-snap buckles at the belly and shoulders make it simple to get on for even the wiliest of doggos. This is a great harness to train with, and there’s no chance of hurting their throat while doing so.