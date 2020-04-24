Image : Dyson

The best Dyson deals on vacuums, car vacs, and air purifiers for April 2020 are here.



Advertisement

It’s spring cleaning time, and in the age of pandemic, it seems more essential than ever. Dyson makes some seriously premium cleaning devices, but if ever there was a time to invest a clean home, it’s now.

Thankfully, plenty of Dyson’s top vacuums and air purifiers are deeply discounted right now, letting you save potentially hundreds of dollars on some powerful home hardware.

Advertisement

Image : Dyson

Reebok Has Brought Back the Jacket Michael Jordan Dissed Just To... Read on The Inventory

This versatile Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum is cordless, chargeable, and ready to deal with whatever you’ve spilled on multiple surfaces, from carpet to hardwood.

Advertisement

People love this model for its wall mounting dock and ability to shift into a handheld vacuum for small spaces, earning a 4.4-star rating on Amazon from those who have given it a try. Best of all, it’s $242 off right now.

Image : Dyson

Advertisement

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 is a must-have for pet owners who sometimes become concerned that their pet must be running around completely bald after shedding so much pet hair onto the carpets.



Advertisement

With multiple accessory options to get spots high and low, the pet vacuum also comes with a washable filter and a seal of approval from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Right now, it’s $120 off.



Image : Dyson

Advertisement

This small but powerful fan is dual purpose—it gives you the cooling breeze you crave while making sure that breeze is really delivering fresh air.

Advertisement

Its HEPA filter traps over 99% of pollutants, and its sleep timer ensures you can keep the cool, pure air flowing throughout the night. You’ll save 20% off right now.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Dyson’s all-in-wonder machine serves as an air purifier, removing up to 99.97% of alergens, but it’s also a futuristic-looking fan and heater. One cool device, plenty of year-round functionality.

Advertisement

You can even control it via a smartphone app or use voice commands via an Amazon Echo. Right now, it’s $150 off the list price at Amazon.

Image : Kinja Deals

Advertisement

Need a powerful vacuum that excels at sucking but doesn’t, you know, suck? The lightweight Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin ought to do the trick. It charges via a wall mount so it’s always ready when you need it, and you can eject the pipe and use it as a compact handheld vacuum in a pinch.

Image : Dyson

Advertisement

Need to suck up a mess in a hurry? The Dyson V7 Trigger Handheld vacuum is a compact model that’s ideal for cleaning up messes in the car or in smaller, hard-to-reach areas.



Advertisement

This cordless model will give you 30 minutes of full power when charged, and it’s $35 off the list price on Amazon right now.

Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a vacuum that makes you feel like you’re in the future, this is it. Its digital display allows you to monitor its function, so you never have to guess if it has the power to get the job done. Once charged, it can clean for an hour, and at less than seven pounds it’s a powerful machine that doesn’t need much muscle to maneuver. It’s $100 off right now.

Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

This cordless vacuum is tough on animal hair. With a 4.7/5 star user rating, it’s a favorite with pet owners waging the war against hair everywhere.

Advertisement

With five interchangeable add-ons, this vacuum can be molded into whatever you need it to be, whatever corner of your home you’re trying to make hair-free. You’ll save a bundle thanks to the current $105 savings.

Image : Dyson

Advertisement

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro is known for its cleaning power that doesn’t make itself known-none of the obnoxious loud humming you normally associate with getting your floors clean.



Advertisement

This machine can run for forty minutes per charge, and can be used on carpets and hardwood floors. And right now, it’s $150 off the list price.

Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

This extremely lightweight vacuum was created specifically for hardwood floors. Add ons help you deep clean any corners or other awkward spaces.

Advertisement

To kick off your cleaning, just place it in the mounting dock, and when it hits full charge you’ll be able to vacuum uninterrupted for up to thirty minutes. It’s $70 off right now.

Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

A bigger model than most Dyson vacuums, this multi-use machine is powerful. Promising to tackle dirt and allergens, accessories like a reach wand allow you to clean high molding and even ceiling cobwebs.

Advertisement

Its high-speed action and collection of bristles mean you can clean carpet, tile, or hardwood. You can snag it for $115 off the list price right now.