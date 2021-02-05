Mask It up but Make It Fashion

Top Pick: Universal Standard Mask 2.0 | $15 | Universal Standard

I don’t know about you, but my masks are getting boring. Perhaps I was still hoping this would all pass quickly, but I didn’t invest in any masks I actually liked. Why waste money on something we’ve soon throw away? Well, a year later, we’re still wearing masks. Time to find the ones that match my outfits and make me smile, masks I can use over and over again.

As it says in Vogue, “Masks are not a fashion accessory, but they do take up a fair amount of real estate on your face, so it’s not surprising that people are looking for aesthetically pleasing ones.”

However, unlike Vogue, here you will find some of my favorite fashionable masks find that are actually affordable, because who’s paying $100 for a damn mask? They are both seasonal and fashionable so you too can give your sweats an upgrade with a fabulous mask. No one will even notice your lack of haircut!

Image : Universal Standard

Universal Standard is known for high quality, well-made clothing. Its masks, I’m sure, are no exception to that rule. Available in both merlot and slate, this mask is double lined and has a filter pocket, as well as elastic earloops. It’s designed to be fitted, but the jersey fabric offers stretch for a comfortable fit.



Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

Now, this Leg Avenue mask is almost certain to give your outfit an upgrade. While we aren’t going to raves or parties these days, that doesn’t stop me from dressing my best because that just gives you an attitude change some days. This mask is perfect for this. Made with a stretchy fabric, this mask fits your face and is reusable.



Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

This three-pack of Vera Bradley masks is what colorful dreams are made of. Made with breathable lightweight cotton, the masks are made with two layers of fabric that are machine washable. Each mask has a pocket for a disposable filter and elastic ear loops in white or black. This colorful trio includes a butterfly pattern, a flamingo pattern, and a floral pattern.



Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

Fly your scare-loving flag high by wearing these horror-inspired masks. “Unlike some of the cheaper cloth masks I’ve purchased here on Amazon, this product was actually really well made. It can definitely keep you warm in cooler weather but the quality of the print is amazing. It was a hit with my co-workers and people in stores,” writes Felin Pipkin in an Amazon review.

Image : Breezy Batista

Have a big event or a formal outdoor meeting? Perhaps you are getting married or standing up at a wedding? Lace face masks are all the rage. This one from Breezy Batista comes in black or a lovely white so you’ll have the perfect match for whatever you picked out.



At the end of the day, no matter which masks you choose to wear, just make sure to wear one so we all stay safe.