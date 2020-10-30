Pack It All up in the Best Fanny Packs, According To Reviewers

Top Product: Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack Image : Unsplash

Fanny packs have seen a resurgence over the past few years, and for good reason: they’re a fun way to add a bit of pop to your fits, while adding some often much-needed storage space for those extra trinkets that won’t fit in your pockets. From the old-fashioned packs you strap around your waist to newer models meant for slinging across your chest, there’s plenty of fanny packs to choose from, suiting every functional and fashionable need. After combing through reviews of Amazon’s most popular fanny packs, as well as sharing a few of my favorites, here are the best fanny packs you can get right now.

Best Overall: Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack

Image : Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack | $85 | Dagne Dover

For the best mixture of style and function, I like Dagne Dover’s Ace Fanny Pack. Its cushiony appearance might be offputting—I wasn’t a fan at first—but it grows on you, and it’s the most suitable for outfits ranging from your lazy day sweats and hoodie to a good pair of jeans and a nice jacket. Dagne Dover’s standard range of colors offers plenty of variety, though I’m partial to Dune’s washed-out pink look.

It’s not just pretty, though. It’s my favorite fanny pack, thanks to its neoprene exterior, which keeps all my trinkets dry when the weather’s harsh. It even packs pockets inside and on the back to keep things tidy. A clip hangs onto your keys if you’re prone to losing them in your mangled cords and loose receipts. Its strap, though somewhat wide, keeps the pack secure on your hips, even on bumpy bike rides and long walks. There’s plenty of space, too, with enough room to house my iPhone 11 Pro, Kindle Paperwhite, and daily essentials like my wallet and keys.

At $85, it’s not the cheapest pack you can get, but if you’re devoted in the hip-pack lifestyle, the Ace Fanny Pack is a welcome, and comfy, addition to your wardrobe.

Image : JanSport

JanSport Fifth Avenue Waist Pack | $17 | Amazon

If you need a no-fuss fanny pack that’ll cover your essentials without drawing too much attention, you’ll like JanSport’s Fifth Avenue pack. It has the same classic JanSport look middle schoolers in the early aughts came to recognize every first day of school and covers all the basics of a good fanny pack without a hefty price tag.

A pouch on the front is perfect for storing tiny things, like a pen or chapstick, and a main compartment that’ll house your essentials, but not much more. So things—like your phone, smaller wallets, a tiny bottle of hand sanitizer, some wipes—will be totally fine, but your Kindle and camera may need to stay behind.

It usually sells around $25, well below the Ace, and comes in plenty of colors to suit your style. With 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, it’s among one of the top fanny packs available on Amazon, and JanSport’s gear is solid enough to keep the pack in your rotation for years to come.

Best for Inconspicuous Carry: Fjallraven Ulvo Hip Pack

Image : Fjallraven

Fjallraven Ulvo Hip Pack | $65 | Amazon

Maybe you’d rather nobody see your new pack strapped across your waist. Fanny packs are nothing to be ashamed of, but it’s fine, there’s nothing wrong with subtlety. Where Dagne Dover’s pack makes a statement through its bold materials and color options, Fjallraven’s hip pack focuses on keeping your stash secure without making too much of a fuss.

It’s waterproof, so like the Ace your stuff should be safe from splashes, and can be worn around your waist or cross-body. It’s currently sitting at 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with reviewers noting its stylishness, as well as ability to store even things like sippy cups for parents whose hands are always too full.

Image : Road Runner

Road Runner Lil Guy | $65 | Road Runner

If you’d rather ditch the Dagne Dover’sfashion-forward design and go all-in on function before your next bike ride, you should get the Road Runner Lil Guy mini pack. It isn’t as cushiony as the Dagne, and the colors aren’t as exciting, but Road Runner makes excellent bags for outdoor use.

I take the Lil Guy with me on any bike ride that doesn’t warrant my full backpack. Though it’s technically a fanny pack, I’ve found it works best as a cross-body bag, especially if you’re using its included loops to house your bike lock. It’s a handy feature that I’ve come to rely on, but if you’re not careful, or if your lock is too long, it can get a bit uncomfortable.

That aside, there’s enough room to hold everything the Dagne can, plus a portable tire pump and a multitool in case of emergency. For the avid or aspiring cyclist, the Lil Guy makes a great pal.