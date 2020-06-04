Funko Pops Are as Low as $2 Each in Today’s Top Deals

Featured Deal: Game of Thrones Tyrion Lannister on Throne | $9

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, Funko Pop toys are absolutely ubiquitous. There’s a licensed Funko toy for nearly every significant movie, TV series, comic book, and video game, not to mention many bands, celebrities, and historical icons. And we’re still barely scratching the surface.

With many thousands of Funko Pop toys available now, it’s thankfully not difficult to find some pretty stellar deals at any given moment. We’ve rounded up the best deals we’ve seen below, including some figures available for just $2 apiece.

And while we didn’t include any full-priced items in this roundup, GameStop is also currently offering a Buy 3 Get 1 Free deal on all regularly-priced $12 Funko Pop toys. Jump on that deal while it lasts!

Image : Andrew Hayward

You’ll have to supply the Hagrid, but this deluxe bundle gets you Hagrid’s hut and his pooch Fang from the Harry Potter series.



It’s just over half-off the normal price at Amazon right now, with a glowing 4.9-star customer review average to boot. Amazon has LOADS of other discounted Harry Potter POP! toys too.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Speaking of Harry Potter Pop Products—here’s one in the Funkoverse line of strategic board games, perfect for entertaining the family while stuck at home.



You’ll get mini POP! Figures of Harry, Hermione Granger, Lord Voldemort, and Bellatrix Lestrange, as well as two board locations and a playable game around it all. It’s 43% off the $40 list price at Amazon.

Image : Andrew Hayward

This is quite a deal on an Amazon-exclusive two-pack of POP! Figures from Disney’s 1985 film The Black Cauldron, including both hero Taran and the evil Horned King.



You’ll get the pair of them for just $8, which is a 73% savings over the original price.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Save 62% off the regular price for this special Amazon-exclusive version of Pharah from the game Overwatch, featuring the Anubis skin.



Amazon has plenty of other Overwatch toys too, including the large Toxic Wrecking Ball POP! for just $11 (a 55% savings).

Image : Andrew Hayward

Discover the theory of relativity for relatively cheap with Amazon’s sale on the Albert Einstein Funko Pop Did you know that theoretical physicists have toys? This one does.



In any case, Amazon is knocking 42% off the list price for this historical icon.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Snag a Funko Pop of the customizable lead character of Fallout 76 for just two bucks in GameStop’s sale. You can’t customize this one, of course, but hopefully it’s close to the version you envisioned. There’s also a Fallout Vault Dweller (Male Armor) available for the same price.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Save $16 on this deluxe Game of Thrones statue featuring Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister plopped atop the titular throne. There’s a handful of these sets with one of the main characters on the throne, and this one’s the cheapest right now at GameStop.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re a big fan of the Skrull general (hilariously portrayed by Ben Mendelsohn) or just need to complete your set, GameStop has Captain Marvel’s Talos for just $2 at the moment. The site has a number of other discounted Captain Marvel Funko Pop toys as well, with the others priced around $5 apiece.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Relive the moment that The Mandalorian learned to tame the wily Blurg and ultimately earned its respect with this sizable premium Funko Pop.



It stands five inches tall and is 25% off the list price, with a 4.7-star customer rating at Amazon. There’s a vast line of The Mandalorian POP! toys, with a number of Baby Yoda ones that have been frequently selling out.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Rose didn’t get much screen time in The Rise of Skywalker, sadly, but you can try to right the wrong with this deeply-discounted Funko Pop toy from the film.



Right now, you can save 60% off the list price at Amazon, which also has a Rey figure from the film for just $8 (that’s 28% off).

Image : Andrew Hayward

GameStop is supposed to be the only place you’ll find this fully-orange take on the talk show icon, although secondary markets disagree. The retailer actually hosted a full line of different Conan figures, along with other assorted merch, but this is the one that caught our eye the most by far. The 25% discount here only sweetens the deal one of the most distinctive Funko Pop toys to date.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Here’s another GameStop exclusive from last year’s hit shooter Borderlands 3: a female version of the infamous psycho character seen on the game series’ covers. Like many other Funko Pop toys at GameStop right now, this one’s marked down to just $5.

