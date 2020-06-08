Get Your Game on for Less With Gamestop’s Deals of the Day

Photo : Jim Watson ( (Getty )

Featured Deal: Doom Eternal | $40

The best GameStop deals for June 2020 are here.



Gaming has been the ultimate escape for many around the world during the pandemic, but after a while, you’ll probably get tired of the games you have and want something new.

Luckily, GameStop is cranking out the deals right now, offering big discounts on exciting PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games (both new and pre-owned), along with accessories and more. And GameStop has much more than just games, so you’ll also find fantastic bargains on toys, apparel, and other fun stuff.

Be sure to check GameStop’s own Deal of the Day page too, as the company often serves up rapid-fire sales that only last for a day or two. As of this posting, GameStop has a Buy 2 Get 2 Free deal on pre-owned games $10 or under.

Separately, if you buy a new or used PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, or Xbox 360 console, you can get five pre-owned games ($20 or less) for a total of $50.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Doom is back and crazier than ever in the just-released Doom Eternal. This follow-up to 2016’s excellent reboot is a bit heavier on story, but more importantly, it has things like the Super Shotgun’s new Meat Hook for grappling around the world … and decimating demons in the process. It’s already $20 off across all three platforms.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Hit the pitch for less with FIFA 20 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at GameStop. Right now, EA Sports’ celebrated soccer sim is marked down $40 from the original price, letting you jump in for some footie fun on the fly.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Dig into last year’s stellar Star Wars single-player adventure, Jedi: Fallen Order, which is currently $25 off the list price at GameStop. This original story puts you in the Padawan boots of young Cal Kestis a few years following Revenge of the Sith, as you attempt to survive the rise of the Empire and seek out other Jedi across the galaxy.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Save $20 on the newly-released MLB The Show 20, Sony’s brilliant baseball sim. You can’t watch real Major League Baseball showdowns right now, but with the power of the PlayStation 4, you’d be hard-pressed to say you’re NOT looking at the real thing. Save another $5 by going for pre-owned.



Image : DreamGear

Finally, your very own arcade cabinet for just $11. Granted, it’s just over half a foot tall, but still: Galaxian on demand, on the cheap. This pint-sized replica is a fully-playable version of Namco’s classic arcade shooter, albeit in a tiny cabinet with a 2.75” screen. Even so, these little cabinets launched at $50 a pop, so you’re getting a true steal here from GameStop.



Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re keen on having Harry Potter branding on just about everything, then this might be the power bank for you. This licensed portable battery has 5,200mAh of capacity, which should be enough to top up a current smartphone at least once over. It’s half the price we’ve seen it elsewhere.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Get a full year of Sony’s PlayStation Now game subscription service for $18 off the usual price right now. This PlayStation 4 service lets you download hundreds of games on demand, ranging from recent hits to older classics.



Image : Andrew Hayward

GameStop has exclusively hosted a number of Funko POP! Collaborations with comedian Conan O’Brien, and this t-shirt is one of them. For just $6 now, you can get a Super Conan shirt that shows him as the super-powered star that fans know him to be.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Sony’s own PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset is one of your best options on PlayStation 4, with easy pairing, a comfortable fit, and stellar sound.



Best of all, it’s currently discounted $30 during Sony’s Days of Play sale. You can also get the fancier Platinum headset for $100 (that’s $60 off).

Image : Andrew Hayward

We’re still waiting on the real NBA to return, but right now you can get 2K20 for $20 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.



The latest version of the long-running hoops sim looks as stunning as ever, with immaculately refined b-ball action and plenty of modes to keep you playing until 2K21 rolls around. Choose pre-owned to save a couple more bucks on any version.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Put Tyrion in his rightful (?) place on the throne with this premium Game of Thrones Funko POP! It’s $20 off the regular price and customer reviews praise it for its immense detail. GameStop has loads of other discounted POP! toys too, so have a browse.

