Always Be Prepared For Car Trouble With These Gooloo Deals

These are the best GOOLOO deals of April 2020.

It’s always better to be safe than sorry, and that’s especially true when it comes to car troubles. Thankfully, GOOLOO offers a variety of affordable car chargers that are sure to meet your needs, plus they double as smartphone and gadget chargers as well as flashlights.

Don’t leave home without one! Find the best GOOLOO deals below.

Few purchases can save you from so many future headaches as this car jump starter. This compact machine, capable of waking up 12 volt batteries (in most cases), works on any of the machines you would really, right this moment, like it to, from boats to lownmowers.

With an LCD screen that will alert you when its batteries are running low and two USB outputs for easy charging, you’ll soon wonder how you did without it.



This handy handheld device is the perfect backup for any power loss that would ruin your day. Not only can it revive your car or motorcycle with up to a 4.5 L gas engine, it can also juice up your small electronics, from phones to tablets.

With an LED flashlight built in, that’s one less thing you need to worry about adding to your emergency supply bag. And it comes with plenty of accessories, including a jump cable and a micro-USB cable.



This jump starter is all about safety. A special clamp makes sure you stay safe while you’re powering your car (or boat or snowmobile), so you can feel confident whether you’re keeping this in your own arsenal of safety supplies or giving it to your little cousin who just got their license.

Its built-in flashlight is another major safety feature—in addition to having a traditional beam for everyday use, it also has an SOS mode to break out when you hit car trouble beyond needing a jump.



Never leave your travels up to the kindness of strangers again (at least, when it comes to getting a jump for your car). This jump starter can wake up any engine up to 10.0 L Gas or 7.0 L diesel.

With an eye to safety, its jumper clamp protects you in eight unique ways, and a USB port makes it a lifesaver for all your devices. Accessories include a storage case and a wall charger.



Need a hand in keeping your car, truck, or boat uncluttered? GOOLOO’s Car Trunk Organizer can do the trick. This 60x40x30cm storage box has multiple compartments to store supplies, tools, groceries, and what have you.



With a polyester exterior and tough inner plate, it’ll stay upright when needed, but you can also collapse and stash it when you don’t. Handy! Clip the coupon on the page to save 15% off the $30 list price right now.

Small yet mighty, this super portable car jump starter is ready to bring all your devices and vehicles ( up to 4.5 L gas) back to life with 500 amps of current.

And if you’re on the fence about adding it to your emergency supplies, extended warranties (covering 6 months and a year) are available to make sure you never suffer from buyer’s remorse. Clip the coupon on the page to save 15% off the $50 list price.



Down $11 from the list price right now, GOOLOO’s 800A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter is an ideal all-around model for many users, providing enough juice to jump-start most 12V vehicles on the road.

It also has a meaty 18,000mAh battery pack that can share its charge with smartphones, tablets, and more, plus a versatile built-in LED light.

Once you’ve stocked up on all your jump starters, you’ll need a safe and convenient place to store them. Enter this lightweight, yet tough carrying case. Its multiple mesh pockets to make organizing your stockpile simple (and seeing what you’ve got just as easy).

Water repellent and shockproof, it’s definitely up to nearly any situation you could throw at it.



Once you’ve made sure your car is ready to hit the road (and prepared to get back on it, even if you did forget to turn your headlights off), you’ll want to make sure the interior is being thought of with just as much care as the battery.

Though this compact vacuum is powerful, it won’t get you any noise complaints (noise output is only 75dB). And with a HEPA filter, you can be confident your seats and floors will be crumb and pet hair-free.

Take the stress out of your tie safety with this portable pump. A built in LED light means filling up a tire on a dark road is no sweat, and a nearly ten foot power cord means no awkward charging situations.

Keep it in your trunk for emergencies and power it with your car’s cigarette lighter, or keep it in the garage to tackle flat balls and pool toys.

This jump starter is built for the long haul. Clamps are made from metal to take years of use and abuse. Boasting 4000A Peak current, it has a built in system of eight different types of protection, and can jump start vehicles running on gas and diesel, from boats to trucks.

This rugged but still conveniently hand-held machine comes with USB-C cable and type-C to type-C cable.