I was dating my now wife for just six months when we took our first vacation, a long road trip from our home in Brooklyn to the Adirondack mountains. We rented a cabin in the woods, on the edge of a creak—the start of many such adventures. It was during our next vacation that we fell in love with outdoor hot tubs. Sitting in the hot water as snowflakes fell from the sky at dusk, the hot tub made us feel at peace. As we grew into our relationship, one thing was clear: When we finally had the space, we would buy a hot tub, bringing that little slice of heaven into our own backyard.

A few months ago, that opportunity finally arose, almost 5 years from when we started dating. After moving into a rental duplex, we finally had the backyard we always dreamed of. We couldn’t, however, install a built-in version, so we settled on a four-person inflatable option from Bestway, one we had the pleasure of testing for your benefit (and ours, of course).

All Systems Are Go

The Bestway spa easily fits four adults, but who am I kidding? Hot tubbing is a romantic activity, perfect for a couple. This tub in particular is easy to set up, and everything you need to do so is included in the box. Connect the pump and, like magic, it inflates. We did need to purchase a few peripherals, though, namely an outdoor extension cord and a tarp we choose to put down underneath the tub, but neither of which are required.

The hot tub has 120 jets, all working together at the bottom of the tub to form a bubbling hot spring-like experience. Giving it a sit is undoubtedly one of the most relaxing ways you can unwind, especially during the pandemic.

Because the Bestway SaluSpa is inflatable, durable construction is crucial for long term enjoyment. Luckily, Bestway uses a durable, puncture-resistant “tri-tech” material designed to thwart damage and retain its shape even after repeated inflation and deflation.

The Northern Sky’s the Limit

While there are required temperatures for set up, once it’s set up, this hot tub can be used in temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit. The Bestway SaluSpa Miami inflatable hot tub was created using the comany’s patented Freeze Shield technology, which automatically heats the spa, preventing components from freezing, meaning it’s enjoyable year-round.

My wife and I have relished our time with this spa immensely, and it’s easily become a favorite cold-weather activity. Maybe it will become yours too.