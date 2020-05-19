Save Big on Laptops, Desktops, and Printers During the HP Memorial Day Sale

Image : HP

Featured Deal: HP Sprocket Select Photo Printer | $110 | HP

The best HP deals for May 2020 are here.



With Memorial Day approaching, HP has put a wide array of its products on deep discount, including laptops, desktop computers, printers, monitors, and more. There’s savings of up to 55%, whether you’re looking for a modest everyday computer or an insane gaming rig.

Advertisement

Most of the deals below are direct from HP’s own store, where you’ll get free shipping, although we’ve also picked out a couple of choice deals from other retailers. These are HP’s best deals right now.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Get a dirt-cheap laptop with the HP Stream, available in Rose Pink for just $230 at Adorama. As you might expect, it’s a low-specced number with an AMD A4-9120e 1.50GHz processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 720p screen.

Still, if your needs are pretty basic—like web browsing, word processing, streaming media, and video chat—then this Windows 10 S laptop could be a serious cash-saver.

Buy on Amazon G/O Media may get a commission

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If Google’s services are more your speed, then HP’s version of a Chromebook doesn’t cost much more with this configuration. B&H has a 14” Chromebook with a AMD A4-9120C 1.6GHz, 4GB RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 720p display.



This cloud-centric laptop is built around Chrome, Google Docs, and other web-based services, plus you can download and install Android apps and games. It’s marked down from $338.

Advertisement

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re more keen on a desktop than a notebook, HP’s Envy desktop is a modestly-priced option that’ll give you solid power for a range of everyday tasks.

Right now, the base configuration is $100 off from HP.com, with a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a hearty 1TB hard drive, and loads of handy ports for plugging in peripherals and external memory. You’ll need to provide your own monitor, keyboard, and mouse for this one.

Advertisement

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’d rather have a desktop PC that doesn’t require any add-ons, HP’s All-in-One has everything you need right out of the box.



The large 27” 1080p screen is paired with a powerful 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, both a 1TB hard drive and 512GB SSD, integrated graphics, and a keyboard and mouse. It doesn’t pack a lot of gaming power, but should be plenty capable for most other needs. It’s $200 off right now.

Advertisement

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

HP’s slimmest-ever LCD monitor is an affordable option right now at a $10 discount from the usual price. This 21.5” display comes at a solidly crisp 1080p resolution and has both HDMI and VGA inputs. There are larger, pricier HP monitors right there, but this is a bargain choice if you’re looking to save some cash.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Bring home a gaming-ready beast with the HP Omen Obelisk. On the entry-level configuration, this gaming desktop comes with an Intel Core i5-9600K processor along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super and 8GB RAM.

You can boost those specs dramatically until it’s nearly a wallet-shattering $3K monstrosity, but right now the starting config is $200 off of the list price and still plenty capable.

Advertisement

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

You can save $100 off the HP LaserJet Pro M404n right now direct from HP. This black-and-white printer can shoot out the first page as quickly as 6.1 seconds, hits a top resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi, and can print from your mobile devices.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Add a bit of color to your laser-printing life with the HP Color LaserJet Pro, which is currently $130 off the list price during HP’s Memorial Day sale. The resolution isn’t quite as crisp as the black-and-white printer above, but it’ll give you the full range of color for your myriad printing needs.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Print your smartphone snaps with ease with the HP Sprocket photo printer. Simply download the HP Sprocket app and then you can connect to this compact printer via Bluetooth to print sticky-backed photos that you can put anywhere. It’s $40 off the list price right now.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

You don’t have to be tethered to a desk to get great gaming performance. HP’s Omen laptop 15t gives you a 9th-gen Intel Core i7, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB memory, and a 512GB SSD.

The large 15.6” screen ought to be great for both gaming and media, plus HP currently has a promo where you can get a free copy of Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2. The base config is $200 off, but there are plenty of upgrades you can make for extra cash.

Advertisement

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you’re investing in a serious gaming rig, then you need a wild, colorful, glowy keyboard to match. HP’s Omen Sequencer keyboard should be up to the task. It’ll deliver on your high-performance needs with optical-mechanical hybrid blue switches with an 0.2ms response time, plus it has individually backlit keys that you can fully customize.

