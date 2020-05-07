Photo : Courtnie Tosana ( Unsplash

The best Huckberry deals of May 2020 are here.

Need a new button-up flannel for your Zoom calls? How about a warm hoodie for those early morning, socially-distanced strolls? Whiskey glasses, maybe? You’ll find all of that and more at Huckberry - and better yet, they’re offering those particular items and loads of others at massive discounts right now.

Advertisement

Also, as of this writing, all clearance tops are 20% off the listed price once in your cart - so don’t hesitate to make a few upgrades. There’s free shipping for orders of $75 or more too, plus free returns for 60 days.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you like to wear the hell out of a hoodie, this is the one for you. Originally brought to life after a $1M Kickstarter campaign, Flint and Tinder’s 10-Year Hoodie is a durable, American-made zip-up sweatshirt. It’s been rebuilt from the crowdfunded original and features a double-lined hoodie and hidden inside pocket. Prices start at $54 (half-off!) depending on color choice.

Image : Huckberry

Reebok Has Brought Back the Jacket Michael Jordan Dissed Just To... Read on The Inventory

Saola’s kicks are more sustainable than most, using a variety of recycled materials to put together sneakers with an eco-friendly hook. The Mindo, available in three styles, seems to find the ideal balance of comfort and durability, making these shoes you can wear whether out running errands or out on a long walk. They’re down 20% from the list price.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

If you have sticker shock from seeing that price tag above, we don’t blame you. But consider this: the regular price for this sleek watch is a cool $1,900. So yes, it’s actually a pretty great deal! This Swiss timepiece has a lume coating that lasts for up to 25 years, while the titanium casing and black leather strap convey the premium allure.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

This lightweight coat is perfect for year-round adventuring and ideal for layering, with water and wind-resistant materials. It has button-snaps, zippers, and drawstrings to keep you as bundled up and enclosed from the elements as you please, and right now it’s $119 off the regular price.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Looking for a versatile, lightweight flannel that’s well suited for both work and play? The Lisboa Braga Flannel is a steal right now, discounted heavily from its original $128 price. At this price, you might want to grab two - and you’ve got options with Charcoal Plaid, Grey and Blue Plaid, and Grey and Brown Plaid (price varies depending on style).

Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

There’s nothing quite like a good, comfortable flannel shirt - and if you’re in need of a great one, the Flint and Tinder American Made Flannel should do the trick. It’s marked down significantly from the original $98 price point, with a few color options still in stock. Mix, match, and layer to your heart’s content.

Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

Made from Schoeller’s EcorepelBio material, a “custom, technical PFC-free fabric designed and woven in Switzerland,” the Proof Schoeller Trek Pant is built for the rugged outdoors yet remains breathable all the while. Right now, it’s half-off the list price and still available in a variety of sizes.



Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

Whether you need something warm for wandering your local surroundings or just want a cozy hoodie to social distance in, the Wellen Waffle Raglan Pullover looks to fit the bill. The waffle weave design keeps it feeling soft while the front pocket will warm your hands during spring strolls, plus it’s $31 off the normal price right now.

Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

Rhodes’s Huxley is a sleek-looking Chelsea Boot that can go both casual or formal, with calf leather uppers paired with twin elastic gores for easy on-off. Available in five colors ranging from $110 to $176, these boots are handcrafted in Portugal and currently up to 50% off of the normal price.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Perfect for those brisk morning walks this spring, the Wellen Dawn Patrol Fleece is a cozy-looking number made from deadstock fabric—so you’re not only getting a warm zip-up, but saving some retired fabric from an otherwise-useless demise. As of this writing, it’s an additional 20% off the listed price once it’s in your cart, pushing it down to just $43. That’s an $85 total discount.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If your extra time at home has you seeing some of your surroundings in a new light... and maybe not always a positive one... then it might be time to make some strategic upgrades. Here’s an easy one: towels. The Nutrl Classic Bath Set gives you a full set of “insanely soft” towels to upgrade your current selection.

Advertisement

Huckberry is replete with deals on pieces everyone needs in their wardrobe. A structured jacket like this trucker one is an absolute. With six color options in all neutrals, there’s no way it won’t fit in with what you already have. And if it doesn’t, you could just buy all the new ones on sale here too.

Advertisement

Look, you might not scale the real Mt. Everest anytime soon, but a fine glass of whiskey? Yeah, that’s doable. Whiskey Peaks’ Mt. Everest glasses have an imprint of Earth’s largest mountain at the bottom, almost like a reward for finishing your drink. What an adventure it’ll be.

Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

We hope for truth in advertising with The G.O.O.D. Shirt, although Huckberry suggests that it actually stands for “Get out of Dodge.” In any case, this is a slick-looking shirt designed for work, travel, exploration, or whatever other rugged scenario you might be in, plus the two hidden behind-the-flat pockets are perfect for keeping your valuables stashed.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Germany’s Richard Hoffman tannery provides the fine leather for the Flint and Tinder’s Full-Grain Leather Dopp Kit, giving you a distinctive pack for storing your toiletries while on the go. If your upcoming travel calendar is as empty as mine, then this might not be an urgent consideration right now. But given the discounted price, why wait?