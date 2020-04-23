Image : Indochino

The best Indochino sales for April 2020 are here.

Indochino is one of the top sites for full-service, customized menswear, using your measurements and a consultation with their master tailots to deliver suits and other clothing that fits like a dream. And it’s all delivered within two weeks.

Right now, Kinja Deals has an exclusive deal that can score you three custom Made to Measure shirts for a song, so look directly below for that. And then keep reading to find some of our other favorite deals from the site. Right now, there’s free shipping for all orders of $150 or more.



Indochino and Kinja Deals have teamed up to deliver an incredible deal that’s perfect for anyone seeking a wardrobe upgrade for those work-from-home Zoom calls.



Right now, you can pick three custom-fitted Made to Measure shirts from the link above or below for $129, including free shipping. Just use the promo code KINJA at checkout. The offer excludes luxury fabrics, but still provides a total savings of more than $100 off the regular individual prices. Jump on it while the deal lasts!



You can still turn heads while working from home, even if they only see you from a video call. The Subury Navy Windowpane Suit is a handsome, lightweight wool suit with a slate blue windowpane pattern and all of Indochino’s familiar thoughtful design touches. Right now, it’s $150 off the regular price too.





Let’s kick this off with Indochino’s flagship chinos, the Haltons. They are lightweight cotton so perfect for the upcoming warmer months. There are 8 color options but I think these olive ones look sharp and would match beautifully with a beige or white shirt.



Oh, do you need a crisp white shirt? You’re in luck. This is a premium item everyone needs in their closet. Also lightweight cotton so perfect with a blazer or jacket. This a must and so easy to dress up or down. And it’s currently 35% off.



A sturdy raincoat is an essential article for a classy gent. The Hadlow comes in 3 different colors but we think black is a solid choice to blend with any outfit. Each also comes with the option of hood or no hood. But all are treated with specially treated polyester to keep you arriving in undamped style.



Easily the most comfortable and versatile of the shirts in Indochino’s arsenal. And it’s currently $34 off. This 2-ply cotton shirt has been modded so you can easily tuck it into your favorite pair of dark wash jeans. Remember all Indochino shirts are made with your choice of collar, cuff, and pocket. They’ll even monogram if that’s your bag.





A pocket square is a perfect way to add a dash of flair or color. Indochino has over 20 designs to choose from in a variety of colors and most are $20 off currently.



Before you know it, summer will be here, and if quarantine is over there still might be a few weddings on the docket. Either way, it’s probably not a bad idea to have a few fancy essentials in your collection. Handpicked by Indochino’s stylist, this is a great set to gift as well. That silk bowtie can carry your tux right into the holiday party season too.



Polka dots are another evergreen fashion item, and in black and grey, you can’t go wrong. Indochino has this tie in 8 different colors but this one will match well all the basics.



Maybe I miss sports too much and the NFL Draft is approaching but this suit would be a fetching addition to your summer rotation. This is a lightweight suit in a wool-linen blend. And as with all Indochino suit you can pick and choose what works for you from lapels, to buttons, shoulder pads, and collars. But you can create any custom suit for just $299.





Simple elegance and a great finishing touch to any of these looks. Indochino carries six tie clips both in silver and gold depending on your tastes. They are all sure to make you sparkle.

