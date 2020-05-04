Image : JACHS NY

These are the best JACHS NY deals of May 2020.

Stock up on spring and summer apparel at JACHS NY right now using the exclusive Kinja Deals promo code, KINJA50. You’ll save 50% off all items that aren’t on final sale, including men’s and women’s apparel ranging from shirts and dresses to hoodies and jackets.

These are some of our favorite deals, but hit the JACHS NY website for plenty more. And take advantage of free returns in case you take a chance on something that doesn’t quite work for you.

Image : Andrew Hayward

All of JACHS NY’s non-final-sale items are 50% off with the exclusive promo code KINJA50, including this handsome varsity hooded henley. This three-button, varsity-ribbed, kangaroo-pocketed hoodie drops down from $79 with the promo code.

Image : Andrew Hayward

With the weather warming up, you’ll definitely want some fresh shorts for the rest of spring and the advent of summer. These busy-looking pull-on shorts have an elastic waistband and drawstring and a leaf print all over the place, and they’re down from $89 right now.

Image : Andrew Hayward

You’ll pop in this single-pocketed poplin button-up, which has pink fabric adorned with little white shapes that kinda-sorta look like razor blades. Huh. This one will only set you back $45 after the 50% discount using the promo code above.

Image : JACHS NY

You’ll see huge savings on this zip-up shawl cardigan, which will surely come in handy as a layering option during cool spring days and summer nights. While not cheap, the promo code lets you chop $99 off the asking price right now. It’s also available in grey, as shown.

Image : Andrew Hayward

This cozy-looking fleece pullover should be perfect for your (socially-distanced) spring strolls, with four buttons atop the buffalo check design. It’s a final sale item, but it’s already $55 off of the list price. That’s a steal.



Image : Andrew Hayward

This fitted Navy Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater has a low-key color scheme, but a bold yet classic print. While the Fair Isle pattern might be most commonly connected with the holidays, the goes-with-anything-navy blue background color means this is a sweater for all seasons. This final sale item doesn’t qualify for the additional discount.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Spring has sprung in many parts of the country, which means one very important thing: it’s officially hoodie weather. And JACHS NY has a heck of a deal on a super-cozy Stone Waffle Sherpa Lined Hoodie, which is down to a startling $20 from its original $99 price. It’s a final sale item, so you won’t get the extra savings from a coupon code, but that’s already a killer price.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether for work or play, JACHS NY’s Khaki Stretch Corduroy Pants are well suited for the task. They’re 98% cotton with just a hint of spandex to give you some stretch, and this final sale item is down to just $23 now.

Image : Andrew Hayward

This classic flannel button-down shirt can be worn alone or layered over your favorite t-shirt. The big, bold, buffalo-style checks make a strong statement, and the fact that it’s 100% cotton means you can be confident that it’ll stay comfy and breathable through all of your outdoor activities.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Get comfy, my friends: the Maroon Waffle Sherpa-Lined Henley is here. The Sherpa lining might make this the softest-feeling shirt you’ve ever worn, plus it’ll keep you warm on those nippy spring mornings. It’s on final sale for just $18 right now, down from the $79 original price tag.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Now don’t feel left out ladies, JACHS has a ton of beautiful tops just for you. While it’s still in that kind of chilly time of year, a gorgeous cream sweater is just the ticket to shake the winter blues away.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Just a hint of sexiness while remaining totally classy is the ultimate goal of any bodysuit. This all-black number looks too cool with the laced V-neck and gold accents. The cinched balloon sleeves give it just a little extra detail to push it to ultimate chicness. I love bodysuits with skirts and shorts too. A versatile item for spring and summer nights.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I used to think kimonos were just for lounging until I saw my best friend rock one on a night out on the town. Much like this color scheme, she pairs it with black jeans and a black silky tank top. Fashion goddess! This has to be the height of fabulous and if Schmidt can pull one off and date models you can absolutely one-up him. This beautiful floral print would look amazing over a simple LBD too.



Image : JACHS NY

This sweater has a little bit of whimsy, but you can’t quite call its doggy detail cute, it’s more endearing. It’s a conversation starter. Made of a wool/nylon blend, this final sale item is the perfect addition to a fall or winter wardrobe, and it offers a comfortable fit.



Image : Andrew Hayward

A blazer can be stylish, and just a little bit fancy without being intimidating. This lightweight, light grey blazer will add an air of sophistication to your outfit without overpowering it. Plus, this final sale item is chock full of pockets, including three on the inside, two on the sides, and one on the chest. Also, it’s $213 off the list price.

