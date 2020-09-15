Photo : Unsplash

The kitchen fascinates me. Cooking is how I build community, how I feed the people I love, and how I indulge. However, sometimes you can get lost in the sea of kitchen gadgets available. I asked foodies what their favorite and go-to gadgets are so you can sort through the noise and maybe it will inspire you.

Kitchen Gadgets Foodies Actually Use, and You Should Too

“One [of] my favorite things I’ve bought this year during lockdown has been the KitchenAid cordless hand mixer (in Passion Red of course)—I highly recommend! It works great and no more need for cords in uncomfortable spots in your kitchen - I love it, use it at least once a week. You can literally be anywhere and be mixing up your cookie dough, etc. I love the color of it too!” - Brian Theis, Author of The Infinite Feast: How to Host the Ones You Love

“An onion chopper has been hands down the best kitchen gadget I’ve found. I am incredibly sensitive to onions and used to dread seeing onions as an ingredient. My eyes water and burn like no other every time I cut them. Then I found this onion chopper, now don’t really mind having to chop onions or feel like I need to put a whole odor deterrent armor on before chopping them up. It’s quick, easy, and perfect for anyone who also cries uncontrollably when met face to face with an onion.” - Rhyan Geiger, Vegan Coach at Phoenix Vegan Dietitian

“Every amateur cook should have in their kitchen a decent digital thermometer for cooking meat. It’s a godsend in particular for precise steak preparation. When you’re roasting meats, you also want to keep the oven door closed as much as possible. A good thermometer lets you get in, take a reading, and then get out before the cooking temperature is disturbed. I recommend the ThermoPro thermometer as it’s very accurate, reads temperatures quickly, and it folds away to nothing for easy storage.” - John Bedford, Founder of Viva Flavor

“My husband and I own a lot of kitchen gadgets but the most surprisingly useful one for me was the Sur La Table 10-blade herb shears. These shears quickly and neatly chop up herbs in tiny little evenly cut bits. We save tons of time chopping and wrangling floppy herbs like Chives together. It’s especially handy for our homemade pickles—a few chops on the dill and chives with these shears is all we need. They’re only $12 and something I think all foodies and chefs need.” - Kara Harms, Blogger at Whimsy Soul

“My favorite kitchen gadget has to be my Boos Block cutting board. I use it every day and can’t imagine prepping without it. It requires a little love from time to time, but worth every second. I love the size and feel of cutting and chopping. It really helps your knife skills to have a solid cutting surface. The size also allows me [to] stay organized. I chop everything from onions, meat, herbs, and squash with ease. It is worth every penny.” - Jennifer Mayne, Specialty Food Buyer at Dorothy Lane Market

“There are several gadgets that are useful but only a few that make my heart sing. My favorite kitchen gadget is my mini silicone whisk and not just because it’s adorbs. I use my mini whisk 90 percent of the time. I use it to whisk up mayos and sauces, to mix up dry ingredients for a cake, and to whisk eggs for an omelet. And if you spring for a silicone whisk it won’t scratch any of your nonstick pans.” - Carolyn, Blogger at Caramel and Cashews

I highly recommend a Vitamix Blender. Life before having a quality blender was just not the same. A well designed and powerful blender makes smoothies smooth, not chunky. Sauce recipes like Mexican mole that require whole cinnamon sticks blended into a smooth sauce are impossible without a quality blender like a Vitamix. Even cleaning a Vitamix is fun, as all you have to do is add a drop or two of dish soap, and run it on the cleaning setting.” Jessica Randhawa, Head Chef at The Forked Spoon.

“The kitchen gadget I can’t live without is my OXO salad bowl chopper, which I am literally eating out of right now. It gets your salads perfectly mixed and evenly coated. So good! My favorite thing to make in it is my hamburger salad (Big Mac in a Bowl recipe). So affordable and I use it daily.” Colleen Christensen, Food Blogger and Dietitian at Colleen Christensen Nutrition