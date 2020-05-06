Keep Your Mind and Hands Busy With the Best LEGO Deals

Image : The Lego Movie

These are the best LEGO deals for May 2020.



Severely bored in quarantine? Grab some fresh LEGO kits! They’ve become even more popular during the quarantine as a great activity for families (or anyone!) to use a little bit of brain power while keeping their hands busy.

Thankfully, lots of great LEGO sets are on sale right now, including entertaining Star Wars, Harry Potter, Overwatch, and LEGO City sets. These are the best deals we’ve seen right now.

Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re buying LEGO for a young kid, start with one of the LEGO Classic boxes. This Medium set is a good size, providing a robust 484 pieces within a handy plastic carrying case.



Without step-by-step directions, this set is ideal for getting kids familiar with the tiny blocks and unlocking a bit of creativity in the process. Of course, there are larger Duplo blocks for the really young’uns, but LEGO suggests this is ideal for ages 4+. It’s $7 off right now.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Now this looks like a fun set. In a moment straight out of The Empire Strikes Back, you can relive the classic Echo Base battle with real firing cannons.



The set has an AT-AT walker, a few base pieces, a probe droid, and five minifigs, and the spring-loaded cannons can launch LEGO missiles. There’s a trio of targets on each side of this battle with explosive results, giving this 504-piece set an added layer of interactivity.

Image : Andrew Hayward

The largest and priciest of all the LEGO Overwatch sets has a more sizable discount than usual right now, marked down $23 off the list price.



The 730-piece Gibraltar set, inspired by an in-game level in Blizzard’s first-person shooter, is built around a spaceship launch pad complete with ship and four hero minifigs: Winston, Mercy, Pharah, and Winston.

Image : Andrew Hayward

This small 121-piece set recreates the climactic showdown from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

It’s short on set pieces, but has a nice complement of character minifigs including Harry himself, Sirius Black, and a pair of Dementors, along with Harry’s stag Patronus.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Deliver justice throughout your LEGO worlds with the LEGO City Police Mobile Command Center Truck, a vehicular 374-piece set.

While a bit pricey at MSRP for a set with that many pieces, it comes with the large truck itself along with a motorbike and ATV, as well as three minifigs and a dog. And right now, it’s $10 off.

Image : LEGO

Relive the exciting battle from last summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home with this fun LEGO recreation, which centers on a large, lava-dripping Molten Man.

This 294-piece set also includes minifigs of Spider-Man, Mysterio, and a firefighter, and you can save $6 off the list price right now at Amazon.

Image : LEGO

Here’s a LEGO set that you can build after watching Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+: it’s the A-Wing Starfighter from the film.

You also get Snap Wexley and Lieutenant Connix minifigs with this 269-piece ship set, which is 18% off the usual price right now.

Image : LEGO

Hidden Side is one of the cool recent original LEGO lines, and the hook here—aside from some spooky settings and enemies—is an augmented reality twist. With a smartphone app, you can turn the plastic bricks into an interactive digital experience.

But even if you probably won’t spend a lot of time with the app, this looks like a fun, cartoonishly eerie option for kids and adults alike. Amazon has lots of sets at a 20% discount right now, including this Graveyard Mystery one.

Image : LEGO

Here’s another Overwatch kit that is more significantly discounted than usual right now. These two creations are smaller than Bastion, but you get a pair of distinctive characters in one set.

Here, you get a pair of characters—D.Va and Reinhardt—each with a mech suit that he/she slides into, and it’s currently 35% off the list price at Amazon.

Image : LEGO

Live out your comic book fantasies with this Avengers build, which lets you construct the super-team’s HQ and play with minifigs based on Iron Man, Captain Marvel, The Hulk, and more.

It also comes with a hearty Thanos figure, so you can reenact the heartbreaking events of Infinity War and Endgame if you see fit. While pricey, this 699-piece set is actually $20 off of the regular price right now.

Image : Andrew Hayward

There’s a whole wave of connected toys that help teach kids coding basics, from Star Wars droids to Harry Potter wands—and yes, LEGO has gotten in on the (learning) fun too.

The LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox gives you 847 pieces with instructions for five different builds, and they’re all interactive: the roving tank-tread robot and blocky cat all respond to your coding activities in the tablet app. (Yes, you’ll need to provide your own tablet.) It’s not a cheap bundle, but Best Buy has it for $32 off the list price right now.

Image : LEGO

If you have Frozen II looping constantly in your home right now to satiate the young’uns (thanks, Disney+), then this might be an ideal pick-up for the moments that the screen turns off.



This adorable kid-friendly build lets you construct a functional jewelry box to put your own jewelry into, and it even comes with a couple of plastic rings. It’s 300 pieces altogether, and is $8 off at Amazon right now.