Image : Ketut Subiyanto

Top Pick: Amazon Basics Microwave | $75 | Amazon

At the start of the pandemic, I was getting desperate for counter space in my little apartment kitchen. One day, I decided to chuck my microwave. Well, I put it into the storage unit. I figured that if I could manage without it for a few months that I would get rid of it permanently. After all, one can adapt, right? Ha! Turns out I couldn’t and a few months later I bought the Amazon Alexa microwave, a small compact option that Consumer Reports recommended. I’m glad I did considering all those leftovers I was missing out on, “baked” potatoes, easily softened butter, and so much more.

Advertisement

Don’t Throw Out Your Leftovers—Nuke ‘Em: The Best Microwaves, According To Home Cooks

I asked home cooks what their favorite microwaves are and what unique ways they use them. Here’s what they had to say.

Image : Amazon Basics

“I opted for a basic microwave as I really wasn’t sure how much I would use it. Regrettably, I actually wish I had purchased a more advanced one that worked as both an oven and microwave. The big advantage of this particular microwave is that it works with Alexa! I use mainly for reheating or making popcorn and generally use the voice command. I will upgrade eventually to a [combo] model that is [also] integrated with Alexa.” - Ahmed Mir, Founder of Sip Coffee House

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here to browse The Best Amazon Deals of the Day Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!

Image : Burst

“I have a countertop microwave by LG. It’s a midrange microwave but it’s compact, looks sleek, is easy to clean, and has all the functions I would ever need. My favorite foods to microwave are salmon fillets and sweet potatoes. But I usually use my microwave for breakfast because it’s a simple and no-mess way to make scrambled eggs!” - Meg Marrs, Founder of Safer Senior Care

Advertisement

Image : Thought Catalog

“Our microwave was definitely a splurge, but we bought it because not only is it a sleek looking microwave with 10 different heat settings, it also has a grill element on the top interior. You can get food nice and crispy and even cook bacon in it, which is a bit of a mess but the interior is easy to wipe down.” - Ian Kelly, VP of Operations for NuLeaf Naturals