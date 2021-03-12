It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
HomeKitchen

Best Microwaves

mechanicshopfemme
Chaya M Milchtein
Save
Illustration for article titled Best Microwaves
Image: Ketut Subiyanto

Top Pick: Amazon Basics Microwave | $75 | Amazon

At the start of the pandemic, I was getting desperate for counter space in my little apartment kitchen. One day, I decided to chuck my microwave. Well, I put it into the storage unit. I figured that if I could manage without it for a few months that I would get rid of it permanently. After all, one can adapt, right? Ha! Turns out I couldn’t and a few months later I bought the Amazon Alexa microwave, a small compact option that Consumer Reports recommended. I’m glad I did considering all those leftovers I was missing out on, “baked” potatoes, easily softened butter, and so much more.

Advertisement

Don’t Throw Out Your Leftovers—Nuke ‘Em: The Best Microwaves, According To Home Cooks

I asked home cooks what their favorite microwaves are and what unique ways they use them. Here’s what they had to say.

Best for the Money: Amazon Basics Microwave

Illustration for article titled Best Microwaves
Image: Amazon Basics

“I opted for a basic microwave as I really wasn’t sure how much I would use it. Regrettably, I actually wish I had purchased a more advanced one that worked as both an oven and microwave. The big advantage of this particular microwave is that it works with Alexa! I use mainly for reheating or making popcorn and generally use the voice command. I will upgrade eventually to a [combo] model that is [also] integrated with Alexa.” - Ahmed Mir, Founder of Sip Coffee House

G/O Media may get a commission
The Best Amazon Deals of the Day
Click Here to browse
The Best Amazon Deals of the Day

Save big on laptops, tablets, outdoor furnishings, everyday household items, and more!

Best for Breakfast: LG NeoChef Microwave

Illustration for article titled Best Microwaves
Image: Burst

“I have a countertop microwave by LG. It’s a midrange microwave but it’s compact, looks sleek, is easy to clean, and has all the functions I would ever need. My favorite foods to microwave are salmon fillets and sweet potatoes. But I usually use my microwave for breakfast because it’s a simple and no-mess way to make scrambled eggs!” - Meg Marrs, Founder of Safer Senior Care

Advertisement

Best Microwave Grill: Samsung MG14H3020CM

Illustration for article titled Best Microwaves
Image: Thought Catalog

Our microwave was definitely a splurge, but we bought it because not only is it a sleek looking microwave with 10 different heat settings, it also has a grill element on the top interior. You can get food nice and crispy and even cook bacon in it, which is a bit of a mess but the interior is easy to wipe down.” - Ian Kelly, VP of Operations for NuLeaf Naturals

Advertisement
Chaya M Milchtein

Chaya Milchtein is an automotive educator, freelance writer, and empowerment speaker who's made it her mission to engage and empower people in her community and beyond.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`