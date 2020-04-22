Stock Up Your Kitchen With Today’s Best Ninja Deals

Image : Ninja

Ready for a kitchen upgrade? The best Ninja deals of April 2020 are here.



If you’re spending a lot more time in the kitchen experimenting with dishes, then you might benefit from an appliance upgrade. Ninja has you covered, whether you covet a blender, air fryer, slow cooker, or coffee machine, and many of the company’s top products are significantly discounted.

Read on for our picks for the best Ninja kitchen deals right now.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Ninja has more powerful, more feature-rich blenders that come with extra accessories and such—but if you just want an entry-level way to experience the power of a Ninja blender without the added stuff, then the 1000W Ninja Professional 72oz Blender should do the trick.

Right now, it’s down 20% off of the list price on Amazon.

Image : Andrew Hayward

If the aforementioned blender alone won’t do the trick, then consider the Ninja Mega Kitchen System instead. As you can see above, this bundle comes with a lot more kitchen gadgets that could come in handy.

Not only do you get more power from this 1500W system, but it also comes with a 64oz food processing bowl for chopping up food and even mixing together dough. It also has a pair of 16oz Nutri Ninja cups with lids, perfect for smoothies. All told, this beastly bundle is $40 off right now.

Image : Ninja

Blenders are typically for cold or room-temperature items, but the Ninja Foodi Blender with Heat-iQ adds a heating component as well.

It’s a powerful 1400W blender, but one that also contains an 800W heating element designed to warm up dips, soups, cheese, and chocolate, or even infuse flavors into drinks. You can grab it on Amazon for $50 off right now.

Image : Ninja

Have you heard about the magic of air frying? These devices are getting a lot more buzz lately due to their ability to deliver crispy veggies and meats with a lot less fat than traditional frying.



The immensely well-reviewed Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Toaster and Air Fryer (which has 4.7 stars from Amazon user reviews) also air roasts, air broils, bakes, dehydrates, and more, plus you can tip it upright so that it takes up less counter space when not in use. It’s $40 cheaper than the list price at the moment.

Image : Ninja

If you’re serious about brewing beverages, then Ninja’s Hot and Cold Brewed System is your one-stop station for custom drinks. Whether it’s hot coffee or tee, a cup or a carafe, iced beverages, or frothing milk, Ninja’s system can get you sorted.

Right now, it’s $30 off too, and it might be worth the investment if you’re missing your daily trip to the coffee shop.



Image : Ninja

Here’s another versatile kitchen appliance that continues Ninja’s trend of cramming numerous capabilities into one object. The Ninja 7-in-1 Pressure, Slow Cooker, and Air Fryer is best for roasting meats and veggies, whether you prefer low and slow or something a bit more rapid.

If this 5-quart version seems a bit too confined, then you might consider the 6.5-quart or 8-quart versions instead.



Image : Andrew Hayward

You might be looking at one of the great new innovations in blending right here. The Nutri Ninja Blender with FreshVac Technology comes with the titular FreshVac gadget, which sucks out oxygen from the cup before blending.

Ninja claims that it keeps vitamins, minerals, and bright colors intact, which might be otherwise lost or minimized using another blender. You can give it a shot for $60 off right now.

Image : Ninja

Some of the devices on this page do air frying along with a bunch of other things, but you’ll pay extra for those perk-packed offerings.

Just want an air fryer to crisp up your food with less fat? Ninja’s basic AF101 Air Fryer is $30 off right now… and besides, it also air roasts, dehydrates, and reheats food.



Image : Andrew Hayward

If your blending needs are pretty minimal, then you probably don’t need to spend upwards of $100 or more on a powerful appliance. Ninja’s 400W Blender/Food Processor keeps things simple, with a 48oz pitcher and 16oz chopping bowl.



There’s no heavy base here, just a powered topper that controls the spinning/chopping action—but Ninja says that it’ll still crush ice and puree frozen fruit. It’s $15 off right now.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Didn’t think you’d see a book in here, did you? If you’re adding an air fryer or pressure cooker to your kitchen array and don’t exactly know what to do with either or both of those, then this officially-licensed Ninja Foodi Complete Cookbook for Beginners ought to fill you in.

It’s 37% off of the list price, and what’s another $11 to unlock a wealth of recipes and techniques?



Image : Ninja

If you primarily need an affordable, yet effective blender for smoothies, then the Ninja Fit Single Serve Blender may meet all of your needs. It comes with a pair of 16oz cups with sip-and-seal lids, and you’ll blend right within the cups themselves. Load ‘em up with fruit, veggies, ice, and whatever else you please, give it a whirl with the 700W power pod, and boom: smoothie time.