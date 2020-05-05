Image : Nintendo

These are the best Nintendo Switch deals for May 2020.



Whether you’re racking up bells in Animal Crossing or owning fools in Fortnite (you’ll want a Bluetooth headset for that), the Nintendo Switch has rapidly become just about everyone’s best friend in this time of pandemic. It’s fun, it’s portable, and it has a seriously massive amount of awesome games.

Looking for some fresh games and/or accessories to boost your fun right now? We’ve got you covered. These are the best deals that we’ve seen right now on Switch stuff, from dirt-cheap games to discounted peripherals and cases. And if you don’t have a Switch yet, then hopefully the first item we linked is still in stock by the time you read this - they can be tough to track down right now.

Image : Nintendo

Look, we’re as surprised as anyone to see that Best Buy still has the Switch Lite console in stock as of this writing, although we doubt it will last long. The $199 price is MSRP, but given how scarce all Switch systems have been during the pandemic, now’s the time to strike: you certainly won’t find it any cheaper right now.

Image : Andrew Hayward

This original Wii gem has been given a modern coat of polish on Switch, but it’s still just as fun as it was back in 2006.



Sega’s tricky series finds you piloting a monkey-steered ball down wacky obstacle courses. Banana Blitz HD is tough but satisfying, and a great little game for on-the-go action.

Image : Jordan McMahon

This bundle has just about everything you could possibly need for the Nintendo Switch Lite, the smaller, handheld-only version of the console.



It has a carrying case for the system itself, a comfort grip attachment, two tempered glass screen protectors, an earbud headset, an extra USB-C cable, cartridge carrying cases, analog stick toppers, and a stylus. It’s listed as a $50 value—but it’s yours for $30.

Image : Andrew Hayward

We can’t watch real NBA matches right now, but at least you can get in on the fun yourself with NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 for Switch.



This cartoonish, arcade-style game is like a modern-day NBA Jam with quick matches and accessible gameplay. Right now it’s nearly half-off the normal price at Amazon.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Licensed LEGO games are all lighthearted, accessible smash-and-bash action, and LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 is no exception—it’s perfect for families to play together.



This second entry will be especially appealing to comic book die-hards given the added emphasis on characters and scenarios that we haven’t seen in the movies, but it still has the likes of Black Panther, Spider-Man, and the other top-billed heroes. Grab this one while it’s cheap!

Image : Andrew Hayward

Just released in March, you can grab the latest Pokémon game for $8 off the list price thanks to Amazon’s sale on Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.

It’s not one of the mainline Pokémon games: instead, it’s a dungeon crawler infused with the charm and character of the familiar universe. And it’s actually a remake of a 2005 Nintendo DS/Game Boy Advance game, just made newer, smarter, and better.

Image : Andrew Hayward

“Get over here!” Actually, you know what? Stay where you are: with the Switch, you can play Mortal Kombat 11 wherever you please. That’s your decision.



The Switch rendition is just as feature-rich and entertaining as those on more powerful platforms, and right now this 2019 fighter is down significantly from its original $60 launch price.

Image : PowerA

If you ask most die-hard Super Smash Bros. players, they’ll swear that Nintendo’s original GameCube controller from 2001 is the best way to play the game. Luckily, you can still get that experience on the Switch today.



PowerA’s officially-licensed wireless Switch controller keeps the same look and feel of the original, and is great whether you’re playing Smash or something else entirely. Right now it’s 26% off the list price.

Image : Ben Levin

You may have mixed experiences with carnivals, what with their rickety ferris wheels and the suspiciously difficult ring toss. Fortunately, Carnival Games for the Switch lets you avoid those headaches. This game comes packed with all of the classics from target shooting to skee ball to basketball.



All of this is packed into that wacky carnival setting. And what carnival would be complete without some friendly competition? Bring on family and friends (local only) to see who can get the highest score.

Image : Nintendo

What is Nintendo Labo? It’s part video game, part DIY craft kit, letting you construct cardboard controller attachments and other fun distractions that you can use while playing inventive games.



It’s perfect for keeping your family entertained right now, and the Robot Kit - which results in a wearable suit of cardboard armor - is half-off right now.

Image : Ben Levin

Whether or not you’re a gamer, you likely know the pain of running out of space for files. A microSD memory card will provide plenty of that much needed memory. With a whole 64GB, you could download Breath of the Wild four times over with room to spare. Speaking of which, this card is themed after The Legend of Zelda as a bonus.



Fortunately, both the Switch and Switch Lite have a microSD card slot. So whichever system you’re rocking, this tiny card’s got you covered. (Alternately, get the version without Zelda branding for just $14).

Image : Ben Levin

As opposed to the previous microSD card, this is a card for someone who owns (or plans to own) a bountiful collection of Nintendo Switch titles. With a whopping 256GB, you can rest assured that you won’t need additional space for a long time to come. And this microSD card was made for the Nintendo Switch specifically, featuring a graphic of the Super Mario star power-up.



To put things into perspective, NBA 2K20 is currently the largest Switch game available, but it takes up 32.9GB. That’s only about an eighth of this card’s total space! (Alternately, save an extra $6 on a non-Mario-branded edition.)

Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for one game that could potentially last you throughout the entire pandemic quarantine? Look no further than Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, the latest entry in the life-consuming strategy franchise, in which you build up a civilization that can last through the ages.



It’s $42 off right now at Amazon, amazingly enough. If this sounds even remotely interesting, then that’s a deal you can’t pass up.

Image : Controller Gear

What’s better than playing Super Mario on your Nintendo Switch? Having a Mario-themed Switch, of course. This Switch skin and screen protector combo keeps your screen safe and slaps the classic Mario overalls on your dock, Joy Cons, Joy Con dock, and Switch itself.



This set also throws a shell case into the mix with the colorful Super Mario letters between those beautiful blue shoulder straps. Strut your plumber style so everyone knows you’re a Mario fanatic.