If you haven’t had someone in your life loudly proclaim that everyone should own a bidet, you probably haven’t been reading The Inventory for very long. Bidets are relatively easy to install and offer a massive improvement to your bathroom hygiene experience. But if you’re not quite ready to commit to the complicated electric bidets, here are the best non-electric options.

Take a Seat on the Best Non-Electric Bidets

All of the below recommendations are non-electric bidets. To which you might ask: what’s the difference? For starters, there’s the cost. Non-electric bidets tend to be cheaper, on average, than their electric counterparts. They also don’t need a power outlet to plug into, which is nice since you might not have many in your bathroom.

The downside is that non-electric bidets tend to have fewer features, and can’t provide warm water unless you tap into an existing warm water pipe. However, they can often provide more water pressure, since they’re using your home’s existing pipe infrastructure to directly provide pressure. With all that in mind, here are our recommendations based on every need.

This Brondell full-seat bidet is among the more premium (and more expensive) non-electric bidets you can get. It features a dual-temperature system so you can adjust cold and warm water, much like your regular faucets. It also has a dual-nozzle system that lets you direct water to the front or rear. The model comes in both round and elongated shapes, so get the one that’s right for your toilet.



Getting the aim right on a bidet can be a little difficult, which is why this manual bidet seat from Kohler is so useful. It features a handle that lets you position the bidet nozzle where you need it. You can also adjust the pressure of the water with it. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with warm water options, but it might be worth the trade-off for adjustability depending on your situation.



If you like the seat you have on your toilet, you might just want an attachment. These are simple to install and work with the seat you already have. The Luxe Bidet Neo 320 features a dial that controls both temperature and pressure, as well as an option to switch to a front-to-back spray. It’s one of the more feature-packed bidets that doesn’t break into the triple-digit price tags.



If you’re looking for the most inexpensive bidet you can get—without dipping too far dow n in quality—the Luxe Bidet Neo 120 is what you’re looking for. The lower-cost sibling of the 320 above, it features a dial to adjust the water pressure (no temperature control though) and the nozzle can hide away behind a shield when it’s not in use so it stays clean. At $36, it’s inexpensive enough to outfit multiple toilets in the house without breaking the bank.

