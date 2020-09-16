Image : Cooker King on Unsplash

There’s a bunch of debate on which frying pans are going to give you the best bang for your buck. As a seasoned home cook, I personally can make a meal or two in any pot or pan you give me, but recently, after cooking a couple of duck breasts in my old, off-brand pan I bought maybe seven years ago, I thought I should maybe upgrade my cookware. This led me to research eight of the best non-stick frying pans you can get on the internet.



These picks are backed by experts and cooking aficionados who honestly just want to make sure you get what you deserve when it comes to your own cooking experience. Let’s get to it.



This pan was rated the best overall frying pan over at Food Network for a reason. It can heat super fast, but EVENLY, so no matter where you place the meat on the pan, it’ll get the same amount of brown, which is super important for stir-frys or whatever else. Plus, it’s only $28, which is a great beginning price for the budget-conscious.



So, here’s a personal recommendation, but is also backed by Consumer Reports. Apparently I DO know what I’m talking about. I’ve had this duo for about eight years, and honestly, the main reason for the purchase was for the color (red matched with the rest of my kitchen). Home decor aside, the pan heats evenly, and things like eggs will easily slide off the pan. Cleanup is simpler—give it a rinse with a sponge and you should be ready to go. But if you’re lazy like me, you can also pop it in the dishwasher.

It says it can withstand oven temperatures of 350 degrees or less, but I’ve made duck breasts in this bad boy on 450 and it was fine. Plus, this duo, which includes 10.5- and 12-inch pans at a low $29 is a deal in and of itself.



Tramontina Professional Aluminum Non-Stick Restaurant Pan Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re a self-proclaimed pro on a budget, you might find the Tramontina Non-Stick restaurant pan. It has a bit more weight than the other two and can withstand oven heat up to 400 degrees. Not to mention it features a silicone grip so you won’t burn your hands while you’re sauteeing your meal. Plus, it’s only $36, so it’s still hella affordable.

Green Pan Ceramic Frying Pan Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Usually, ceramic pans lose their slickness over time, but we’ve found Green Pan’s frying pan worth the $40, plus its PFAS-, PFOA-, lead- and cadmium-free, which means good for the planet. We stan.

This last pick is for the folks who are PROFESSIONAL, ok? Le Creuset is a well-known brand for a reason. This pan can withstand heat up to 500 degrees in the oven, is PFOA-free, as well as dishwasher- and broiler-safe. So get creative with the meals you’re going to want to make. Obviously, with all of this going for it, the price is about $114 for a 10-inch pan, but it’s an investment that will last you for years to come, and isn’t that what you want from cookware, anyway?