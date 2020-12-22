Image : Our Place

Top Product: Always Pan

As a seasoned home cook, I can prepare a meal in just about any pot or pan. But after pan-frying salmon in my years-old, worn-out pans, I knew it was time to get creative.

In my opinion, non-stick frying pans are one of science’s greatest gifts to the kitchen. And let’s be real, after 2020, do you really want to complicate your life any more than you have to?

However, picking the best option for your budget isn’t always that easy.

After significant research, I discovered the best pans: picks straight from experts and cooking aficionados and ensure that you get effective, long-lasting, and budget-friendly pans.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you’re a regular in the kitchen, there’s a fair chance that your cupboard is stashed full of pans. A saute pan, a steamer, a skillet, a saucepan, just to name a few. However, with one purchase, you can significantly reduce your cookware clutter.



Consider investing in an Always Pan. This widely-celebrated, non-stick ceramic pan serves eight different roles, letting you fry, boil, braise, saute, strain, sear, and even steam. Designed for everything, the modular lid traps and releases steam. The beechwood spatula works two-fold as a built-in spoon rest.

Shoppers are consistently “blown away” by the pan’s “versatility” and “beautiful” style. Buy one today in your color of choice.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

This durable, hard-andodized pan delivers excellent heat conduction while being resistant to scratches. This pan has a three-layer, PFOA-free, German-engineered coating, which heats food items without the need for excess oil. Note that this pan is compatible with most stovetops, except induction, and be sure to hand wash only.

Best Non-Stick Pots and Pans Set: Anolon Advanced

Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re in the market to invest in your kitchen, kick all of your worn hand-me-down pans to the side, and consider Anolon’s Advanced Hard Anodized Non-stick Pots and Pans Set.



This cookware set is high-quality with shatter-resistant glass lids that retain the heat and moisture during cooking. This set has six pieces, including saucepans, a stockpot, a French skillet, and a covered sauté. They have exclusive SureGrip handles, which provide a comfortable grasp that’s dual riveted for strength.

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you also want to cook more at home, I suggest these All-Clad Non-Stick Frying Pans. They’re 40% off their original list price, making them a low $30. They’re non-stick, so you can make eggs, sauteed spinach, and make fried rice as much as you please. And these pans being All-Clad? Well, they’ll definitely last you a while. Go ahead and buy them—it’s worth the money.

Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Do you have the confidence of a professional chef but shopping on a more modest budget? Worry not: Tramontina’s non-stick restaurant pan has found the sweet spot just for you. It’s a bit heavier than most skillets and can take heat up to 400 degrees. It was also manufactured with a sweet silicone grip to keep your hands safe during the next gourmet cooking spree.

Made in the USA, this pan was the Wirecutter’s pick for the best overall non-stick pan around, with the review citing its “durable coating” and “excellent maneuverability,” not to mention the good heat distribution and long-lasting build. It’s also just $30 right now at Amazon.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Manufactured with an eco-friendly granite coating called Granistone, this pan is PFOA free. The pan is designed to heat evenly and rapidly while saving energy. The wood-like handle has a comfortable grip that will keep it cool while you’re perfecting the omelet flip. This product is suitable for all stove types and is oven safe to 350°F.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

This final pick is for the legit professionals... or at least those who aspire to cook at a pro-level. Le Creuset is a well-known brand that makes incredible stuff at sometimes-steep prices. This particular pan is compatible with all cooktops and can take up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven. Its surface is triple-reinforced PFOA-free and is safe for both dishwasher and metal utensil use.



One thing to note, this product is not cheap: a 9.5-inch pan will run you about $110, but it’s an investment in years and years ahead of effortless cooking. But it’ll be worth it if you can manage the initial expense.

This story was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 09/14/202 and updated by Juliana Clark on 12/22/2020.