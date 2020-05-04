It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsApparel

Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales

Molly Horan
 and Andrew Hayward
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNordstrom Deals
69.9K
1
1
Illustration for article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales
Image: Nordstrom

The best Nordstrom sales for May 2020 are here.

Nordstrom has just launched a huge men’s sale with thousands of items deeply discounted from the original prices. We’ve hand-picked some of our favorites from the sale below, but you can find a wide array of shirts, pants, shoes, acccessories, and more over at the Nordstrom website.

Advertisement

That’s not all that Nordstrom has on sale right now, though, and we’ve picked a few other items below. Nordstrom offers free shipping and free returns across the board, plus if you spend $150 on eGift Cards by May 5, you’ll get a $25 eGift Card for yourself. Score it while it’s hot.

Nike Sportswear Flight Nylon Jacket | $60

Illustration for article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales
Image: Andrew Hayward
Advertisement

Nike’s throwback basketball jacket recalls the style of the 90s—for better or worse—with crinkled nylon and a striking color palette. You can score this for your next jam session for 40% off the list price.

Topman Dax Slim Fit Flat Front Ankle Trousers | $44

Illustration for article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales
Image: Nordstrom

Stand out in pastels with Topman’s Dax trousers, which have a slim fit but a tapered leg for comfort. It’s down to just $44 from the usual $85 price point, and you can pair it with the Dax suit jacket which is similarly marked down 45% to $105.

Nordstrom Traditional Fit Non-Iron Dress Shirt | $15

Illustration for article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales
Image: Nordstrom
Advertisement

Fill out your closet on the cheap with Nordstrom’s non-iron dress shirts, which are currently marked down 70% from the list price. They’re made of wrinkle-resistant cotton with a straight collar and single-button cuffs, and given the $15 price point and multiple color options, you might want to stock up while they’re deeply discounted.

Ted Baker London Jay Trim Fit Plaid Wool Sport Coat | $259

Illustration for article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales
Image: Andrew Hayward
Advertisement

Ted Baker London has a wide array of wool sport coats for sale right now at Nordstrom, including this plaid number with classic notched lapels. This one is 60% off of the list price of $648, delivering significant savings. Nordstrom recommends ordering one size up as Ted Baker sport coats are considered “extra slim fit.”

Buy it now for $259

Leith Print Strappy Chiffon Minidress | $35

Illustration for article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales
Image: Andrew Hayward
Advertisement

It’s high time to take advantage of the warm weather and get out of the house—at socially-distanced-appropriate levels, of course. Match the blossoming nature around you with this charming Leith chiffon minidress, currently marked down 40% from list price.

BP. Smocked Off the Shoulder Top | $10-13 

Illustration for article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales
Image: Nordstrom
Advertisement

Here’s another option that’s ideal for the months ahead: a cotton knit shoulderless top that lets you grab some rays while feeling oh-so-comfortable. It’s available in regular and plus-sized in black, white, blue glow, and green thyme, and up to 60% off depending on chosen options.

Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack | $48

Illustration for article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales
Image: Andrew Hayward
Advertisement

Herschel’s classic-looking zip bag is compact but roomy, giving you plenty of space for your everyday gear along with a padded insert that’s perfect for a laptop. Nordstrom has a handful of styles available for the Pop Quiz bag, all 40% off right now.

Rodd & Gunn Queenstown Trim Down Jacket | $280

Illustration for article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales
Image: Andrew Hayward
Advertisement

While you almost certainly don’t need a hearty winter jacket right this moment, you can snag one heck of a great deal if you can invest some cash now for later this year. Rodd & Gunn’s down-insulated Queenstown Genuine Shearling Trimmed jacket is available in Tussock and Lava colors and is currently 60% off the $698 list price.

David Donohue Geometric Silk Tie | $46

Illustration for article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales
Image: Andrew Hayward
Advertisement

This lavish Italian silk tie is sure to add a bold accent to your next Zoom meeting. Available in Pink and Melon styles, it has a geometric motif and currently sells for 60% off of the normal $115 price.

Bonobos Moto Bomber Jacket | $101

Illustration for article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales
Image: Bonobos
Advertisement

Go for the clean-cut finish with the Bonobos Moto Bomber Jacket, a lightweight, slim-fit bomber with a baseball collar, button pockets, and a sleek overall allure. It’s currently 40% off the list price in slate.

Nike React Sertu Sneaker | $92

Illustration for article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales
Image: Andrew Hayward
Advertisement

Put a little flash on your feet with the Nike React Sertu Sneaker, a pair of men’s kicks inspired in design by both moccasins and military footwear. The tag logo, “THE10TH,” pays tribute to the World War II Army unit of Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman. These are down heavily from the $150 list price.

Recover The Pizza iPhone 11 Case | $10

Illustration for article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales
Image: Andrew Hayward
Advertisement

Every tarot card reading would be a guaranteed success if it showed pizza in your future, but even if the regulation decks don’t have such a card, you can put the wishful design on the back of your iPhone 11. Recover’s case is available in sizes for all three iPhone 11 models, and is currently 60% off the list price.

Dusen Dusen Face Dog Sweater | $32

Illustration for article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales
Image: Andrew Hayward
Advertisement

Give your pup a distinctive covering with Ellen Van Dusen’s colorful sweater, which is made from alpaca fleece. It’s certainly a unique design, and depending on the size of the bottle, you could probably also dress up a bottle of wine with this thing if social distancing makes you stir crazy. Why not? It’s usually $80.

Herschel Supply Co. Nova Sprout Diaper Backpack | $78

Illustration for article titled Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales
Image: Andrew Hayward
Advertisement

Diaper bags don’t have to be drab. Case in point: Herschel Supply Co.’s Nova Sprout backpack is made to cart around your essential baby supplies, but does so with a bit of panache, as seen with this Summer Floral Black option. It’s 40% off right now.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Trick Out the Lenovo Legion Y545 Gaming Laptop With a 144Hz Display, 512GB SSD, and 1TB Hard Drive for $200 Less

Reading More? The Kindle for $25 off Might Be Your Best Friend

Now Ready for Pre-Order, the Inevitable Disney Face Masks Are Here

Your Zoom Calls Suck, but This Gear Can Make Them Better