Update Your Closet From Home With These Nordstrom Sales

Image : Nordstrom

Featured Deal: Kenneth Cole New York Wool Blend Bouclé Coat | $140

The best Nordstrom sales for the holiday season are here.

The luxury department store has a designer clearance sale at up to 60% off. Nordstrom also has discounts on selected styles and brands, such as Adidas, Rag & Bone, and Alice + Olivia.

And if you’re not able to shell out the big bucks, feel free to peruse Nordstrom’s gift guide for items under $50 or $100.

Now through December 26, you can earn a $50 promo card when you give $300 in eGift cards. You can also earn a $25 gift card when you give $175 in eGift cards. Until January 4, you can also earn a $60 bonus note if you register as a New Nordstrom cardmember.

Kinja Deals has compiled a list of fashionable products with fantastic savings.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Get set for winter with this warm-looking Kenneth Cole New York coat, which is made from a wool blend bouclé fabric. It has an asymmetrical front and a funnel neck and is currently 38% off the list price in both black and blush color options.



Graphic : Juliana Clark

These textile soft slippers are irresistible this holiday season. At $20 with free shipping, these shoes are an absolute steal and the perfect gift for the man in your life.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

With Naturalizer’s N5 Contour Technology, this slingback provides incredible comfort in a stylish heel that’s perfect for your holiday Zoom party. Available in black and bamboo tan suede, this shoe is extremely versatile and has an adjustable strap to fit your fit preferences.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Step up your kitchen game with this beautiful sauteuse pan, guaranteed to bring any culinary savant to their knees. Produced by the famed French foundry Le Creuset, this pan was made from enameled cast iron, a material widely recognized for its reliability.



Graphic : Juliana Clark

The holidays may be on Zoom this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t look snatched on your webcam! Designed with ribbed fabric, this dress is form-fitting and guaranteed to get your boo counting down the days until their New Year’s kiss.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

With color options available in both navy and black, this utilitarian coat is equally handsome and comfy. Its cut is designed to provide extra room in the chest and body to support whatever tasks lie ahead. This coat also comes with a chest zip and front button pockets.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

I don’t know about you, but I love the scents of amber and patchouli. If you’re anything like me, you’ll love this men’s cologne. It’s the perfect gift for the guy in your life you don’t know what to give. And according to the brand, it has the scent of London at nighttime.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Halogen’s beautiful pleated midi skirt is 60% off right now at Nordstrom. Accordion-style pleats all around give it a unique “swish and sway,” according to the listing, and Nordstrom has it in a few different styles (albeit with varying size availability as of this writing).

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Crafted with soft pebbled leather, this hobo bag has a beautiful silhouette, perfect for wearing over the shoulder or crossbody. Its interior has pockets for small items, including your smartphone. The bag also comes with an exterior flap and magnetic-snap pockets to hold those easy-to-lose items while you’re out and about.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Who said Uggs are just for women? Manufactured with a wool lining, these boots will keep your feet warm while keeping the fabric breathable with signature UGGpure™. This shoe is also available in eight different colors.



This article was originally published by Molly Horan on 04/01/2020 and updated by Juliana Clark on 12/24/2020.