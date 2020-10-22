Image : Dainis Graveris

I have never worn glasses in my life, but recently I went with my wife to her eyeglass appointment. It stunned me to find out that the simplest pair of eyeglasses would run her at the very least $500. That was $200 more than her insurance would cover. Gently, I asked her to hold off on buying them and allow me to do some digging. By the end of the night, we had purchased five pairs of glasses from a budget eyeglass vendor online. The process was so easy, and the total was just over $150, a fraction of the price of the glasses at the physical store. There are many places you can buy glasses online. Here are three that glasses wearers swear by.

Clarissa Sidhom, the blogger behind the Modern Hipster Mama, is a self-described “picky shopper.” She tells me, “The thought of buying glasses online seemed like a giant gamble!”



Like my wife and I, she was tired of overpaying for glasses. “After years of paying way too much for glasses in-store, I finally caved and purchased two pairs from EyeBuyDirect,” Sidhom says.

Luckily, EyeBuyDirect makes the process of buying classes super easy. Sidhom uploaded a selfie-and was able to check out how a variety of glasses looked on her, the closest to a real try on. While EyeBuyDirect works to make it super easy to buy classes online, Sidhom offers you this advice, “The hardest part is measuring your face and eyes correctly, and if I had planned in advance, I would’ve asked my optometrist to do that when I was there for my exam.”

“Because they were so affordable, I branched out with a unique pair, and it ended up being my favorite glasses ever,” Sidhom reveals. EyeBuyDirect also offers a 14-day money-back guarantee in case the glasses weren’t what you had in mind.



“I have often bought my glasses online. I find it much more convenient as I can do my shopping day or night so I am not having to miss work or take leave,” Andrew Roderick, CEO of Credit Repair Companies tells me. As a busy professional, buying online suits his lifestyle better.



“I buy my glasses from GlassesUSA. They have lots of options to choose from and the process is much more efficient than I have previously experienced,” he tells me.

Like Sidhom, Roderick doesn’t love not being able to physically try on the glasses. However, “With the option to return products for free and their 365-day product guarantee, I feel confident when I make my purchases,” Roderick shares.

If you’re looking to save even more money, don’t forget about coupons and deals out there. “The one thing I would suggest to first time users is to always check for discounts before you go to the checkout. This way you are not missing any offers, Roderick advises. He also offers this tip, “The secret to finding the perfect pair is to stick to familiar styles. This way you know how they fit and look on you.”

If you’re worried about buying glasses online and not returning them in time, DiscountGlasses.com is the online glasses company for you. “Return glasses for any reason within 365 days of purchase,” Robert Drumm, Director of Marketing told me in an email. “Anything from dog ate your glasses to lost at sea! It’s easy, go online or call us to have the return set up with free return shipping.”



This return policy is no questions asked. With prices beginning at $20 and a lab in the U.S., DiscountGlasses.com is a unique glasses vendor amongst a sea of online retailers. Save 30% off your first pair using our exclusive promo code THEINVENTORY30 and see what it’s all about.