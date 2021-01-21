Image : Brisbane Local Marketing

hough incredible strides have been made to stabilize the current public health crisis, the pandemic is far from over. For many parts of the country, barring those that regularly experience blizzards, outdoor dining is still the only option for safe, socially distanced gathering.

With this in mind, we at The Inventory have put together a list of some of the best outdoor heaters in the game. Whether you’re shopping for a restaurant or your very own patio, we’ve got you covered.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Here’s a great option for restaurants and other socially-distanced commercial spaces, if you need something sizable and seriously powerful. Frontgate’s commercial patio heater pumps out 46,000 BTUs of heat via a Piezo igniter system and uses stainless steel burners and a double mantle heating grid. It’s pricier than the Member’s Mark model but could be better suited for your space and needs.

Image : Member’s Mark

This outdoor heater from Member’s Mark is designed for restaurants to be both sturdy and durable.

“It puts off a good amount of heat and warms a good area around the heater. You’ll be perfectly comfortable in your sweater while hanging out by the patio heater,” says one Sam’s Club reviewer.



She continues, “I love the lighted drink table around it! It’s very conducive to conversation during an outdoor party. I would highly recommend this patio heater to anyone who enjoys being outside, even in the winter!”

Another promising reviewer writes, “Love this patio heater! Very heavy duty/sturdy and attractive. Heat output has met our expectations. Not difficult to put together, good instructions.”

And if you assemble this heater yourself, you can save over $100.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

The Mr. Heater Big Buddy is a great choice for providing temporary heat for your garage, camper, sporting events, etc.

At a weight of 19 pounds, this compact, portable heater can heat up to 450 square feet for up to 108 hours on a 20-lb propane tank. Not only is this item wildly effective, but it also comes with top-tier, built-in safety features including a tip-over switch and an automatic low-oxygen system. And no matches or electricity required. Just push the igniter button, and you’re ready to go! Plus, you can adjust the heat control knob to your preferred setting, so it never gets too toasty.

Image : Bond

This handsome tabletop fire bowl can be brought to a smokeless, odorless flame at the touch of a button! Emitting 33,000 BTU, this outdoor heater is perfect for creating ambiance, particularly for a romantic dinner in. And if you’re worried about the flame’s intensity, don’t sweat it. This heater comes with a control knob for easy flame adjustment.

Be sure to purchase a 20lb external propane tank while snagging this heater.

Best Heater for Outdoor Porch: Briza Infrared 1500W

Graphic : Juliana Clark

The Briza Infrared Patio Heater - Electric Patio Heater is a great investment for your outdoor heating needs. This product can be easily mounted to the ceiling or wall of your patio just as well as it could be to its tripod stand. With carbon infrared technology, this heater produces infrared rays that are easily absorbed by surface areas, thus raising the ambient temperature. The tripod stands’ adjustable legs extend far out, providing a stable base that eliminates the need for sandbags. It also has three options for heat settings , including 900W, 1200W, and 1500W.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

Standing at 7'6" tall, this stylish propane gas heater is commercial quality, radiating warmth from a ceramic-glass heating column with a 38,000 BTU output. This heater also comes with a built-in safety valve that will automatically shut off the fuel supply if the unit is tilted or tipped. Crafted with convenience in mind, this product includes wheels for easy transport and storage. While all required accessories are included in the box, be sure to purchase your own 20-pound propane tank and fuel in order for the item to be fully operational.

Graphic : Juliana Clark

This pet furnace is designed to heat up to 300 Watts and can adjust from 30°F to 1o 0 °F. It can heat up to a 75 cubic foot dog house but also works great for smaller cat and dog houses . Note that this furnace d oesn’t have any sharp edges that will hurt your pet an d also has a heat shield for added protection.

This story was originally published by Chaya M. Milchtein on 10/06/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 01/21/2021.

