It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
OutdoorsGear

Keep Patio Dining Alive Through the Winter, and Feast Your Eyes on the Best Outdoor Heaters

mechanicshopfemme
Chaya M Milchtein
Filed to:outdoor dining
outdoor diningsocial distancingrestaurantsOutdoorsOutdoor HeatersHeat Lamps
256
Save
Illustration for article titled Keep Patio Dining Alive Through the Winter, and Feast Your Eyes on the Best Outdoor Heaters
Image: Brisbane Local Marketing

With the pandemic still raging on in much of the United States, it stands to reason that we’ll continue socializing outdoors for much of the foreseeable future. The NYT’s Wirecutter review team put the struggles currently facing reviewers as outdoor patio heater models sell out faster than we can write about them into perspective.

Advertisement

“At this point, if you’re looking to make an immediate purchase for something to use in the coming months, you’re better off buying whatever’s available that fits your circumstances.”

With that in mind, here are the best outdoor patio heaters that, at the time of publication, are still available for purchase, complete with the best information I could find about them compiled for easy reading and shopping alike.

Advertisement

Best for Restaurants Overall: Mark Patio Heater

Illustration for article titled Keep Patio Dining Alive Through the Winter, and Feast Your Eyes on the Best Outdoor Heaters
Image: Member’s Mark
G/O Media may get a commission
Charcoal Jacquard Raglan Henley
Charcoal Jacquard Raglan Henley
Use the promo code LSNT

This outdoor heater from Member’s Mark is designed for restaurants, so it’s sturdy and durable.

“It puts off a good amount of heat and warms a good area around the heater. You’ll be perfectly comfortable in your sweater while hanging out by the patio heater,” says one Sam’s Club reviewer.

Advertisement

She continues, “I love the lighted drink table around it! It’s very conducive to conversation during an outdoor party. I would highly recommend this patio heater to anyone who enjoys being outside, even in the winter!”

Another promising review makes one thing clear: The “lighted table is VIP club cool.”

Advertisement

Best Portable Heater: AgiiMan Patio Space Heater

AgiiMan
AgiiMan
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Advertisement

This budget-friendly space heater is rated BestReview.Guides’ top choice for outdoor heaters. It’s budget-friendly, due to its low $49 price point, but also versatile. It can be used indoors and out, even in a greenhouse! Featuring an extra-long cord, it heats quickly and is perfect for adding a little warmth into your outdoor socializing life.

Advertisement

Best Ambience: OT Qomotop Propane Fire Pit Table

Illustration for article titled Keep Patio Dining Alive Through the Winter, and Feast Your Eyes on the Best Outdoor Heaters
Image: OT QOMOTOP
Advertisement

This romantic backyard patio fire pit is perfect for romantic dates and hot chocolate moments with friends. With a 4.5 amazon rating, reviewers are raving. “It took me approximately 30 minutes to put it together by myself and was pretty easy since the directions were straight forward to follow,” one Amazon review gushes. “I have now used this fire pit table approximately 8-10 times and have been very happy with it.”

Advertisement

Best Pyramid Heater: Oakmont Pyramid Outdoor Heater

Illustration for article titled Keep Patio Dining Alive Through the Winter, and Feast Your Eyes on the Best Outdoor Heaters
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Advertisement

While most expensive, this pyramid outdoor heater is by far my favorite. It’s the preferred style for restaurants sporting a classy sophisticated look. It’s also safer than the mushroom top version of heaters. The heat spreads across the entire length, rather than emitting from the highest point alone. Most sought-after models are sold out, but this Oakmont is still available.

Advertisement

Best Wall-Mounted Heater:

Illustration for article titled Keep Patio Dining Alive Through the Winter, and Feast Your Eyes on the Best Outdoor Heaters
Image: PATIOBOSS
Advertisement

If you want a wall-mounted heater, this Patio Boss heater looks like it will do the trick. Electric with a carbon fiber tube as a heating element it saves energy by being efficient. It works rapidly, boasting a 3 seconds warm-up period. The Patio Boss heater is also more affordable then standing heaters, perfect for small spaces.

Advertisement
Chaya M Milchtein

Chaya Milchtein is an automotive educator, freelance writer, and empowerment speaker who's made it her mission to engage and empower people in her community and beyond.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Treat Your Wrists to the Best Ergonomic Keyboards, According to Enthusiasts

The Beauty of “Beater” Gear: Cheap Stuff That Can Take a Hit

What's the Best Insole for Walking?

The Latest, 8th Gen 128GB iPad Is Back in Stock—and $34 off—Bringing the Grand Total Down to $395