Photo : Philips

It’s time for the best Philips deals for April 2020.



Philips produces a surprisingly wide array of products, from smart light bulbs to kitchen appliances, electric shavers and toothbrushes... and baby bottles. That might seem like an odd mix, but given their sustained popularity and strong reviews, the Philips brand lives on.

Advertisement

And that also means that you’re sure to find something useful on our list of the best Philips deals right now, whether it’s a bulb, bottle, or something else entirely.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Sometimes just dimming the lights in the room isn’t enough to set the mood. With one of these LED smart bulbs from Phillips, you can select from millions of color options using the Hue Bluetooth app. Control the lights with the tap of a button, perfect for creating the perfect ambience or confusing the technologically illiterate.



Reebok Has Brought Back the Jacket Michael Jordan Dissed Just To... Read on The Inventory

These bulbs are also compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant so you can simply ask for a color. Plus, the app is capable of supporting up to 10 bulbs too, so if you’re in love with color-changing lights, you can nab a 2-pack here for $81.

Image : Philips

Advertisement

Philips promises a “close, fast shave” with the Norelco 5100 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry, which sounds pretty great to me. Even better: it’s $30 off right now.



Advertisement

The 5-direction flex heads are here to get the job done, and for the hairier individuals out there, the precision trimmer will come in handy too.

Image : Philips

Advertisement

Sorry, but it’s time to replace that manual toothbrush, and this electric brush by Philips is just the one for the job. Capable of removing 7x more plaque than a manual brush, your teeth will thank you for it. It also has a host of features built in to streamline the brushing process, including an alert that lets you know when you’re pressing too hard.

Advertisement

It’ll also keep a two minute timer for you with QuadPacer, letting you know when it’s time to move to the next quadrant of teeth. All the while, it keeps track of how long you’ve been using your brush head (and how often you press too hard) to recommend when to get a new head. Plaque beware!

Image : Philips

Advertisement

As I stated in the intro, it turns out Philips makes an indoor barbecue grill. The grill is smoke-less, relying instead upon infrared technology to heat the cooking grid. As a result, the drip dry remains cool underneath, further preventing smoke. But don’t let infrared fool you— the grill heats up quickly to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.



Advertisement

And unlike a regular grill, this Philips indoor grill is not a nightmare to clean. Just wipe it down or toss it in the dishwasher. Or bundle the grill with a cleaning tool for $12 more.

Image : Philips

Advertisement

The perils that Bluetooth speakers face every day are great, but the durable Philips EverPlay Bluetooth speaker is up to the challenge. This mighty device is shock, dust, and water resistant. It can even be submerged up to 1 meter in water for 30 minutes (i.e., IPX7 rated).



This speaker isn’t just durable, but it sounds great too, featuring great bass and quality. Connect to it from up to 30 meters away (almost 100 feet) and keep the party going with 10 hours of battery life.

Advertisement

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

You don’t need to spend a bundle to get a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. The company’s entry-level rechargeable model promises a 2x improvement in clearing plaque compared to manual brushing.



Advertisement

However, this one’s much cheaper than some others—it’s half-off right now at $25. Note that it uses Philips’ screw-on heads rather than the snap-on versions used by some higher-end models.

Image : Philips

Advertisement

Philips might be better known these days for smart lights and electric toothbrushes, but the company still makes headphones—and pretty great ones, too, if Amazon customer reviews are to be believed.

Advertisement

The Philips Audio SHP9500 HiFi Precision Stereo Headphones have 50mm neodymium drivers that are angled to match your ear shape, and they’re currently down $16 from the list price.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Prepare for an impending infant arrival (or help a friend or family member get ready) with the Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle Newborn Starter Gift Set.

Advertisement

This bundle gives you three smaller bottles and two larger ones, along with two additional specialized nipples, seven sealing disks, two pacifiers, and a specialized cleaning brush. It’s knocked down 40% right now.

Image : Philips

Advertisement

Seeing as air fryers are all the rage these days, I had to find one to include. And this one by Philips takes the cake at $120 off. If you’re out of the loop, air frying uses the circulation of hot air to cook food.



Advertisement

This method doesn’t use oil, resulting in a lot less fat. And these seem to be popular results seeing as they’ve sold over 8 million units.