Save Big on Games and Acccessories in Today’s Best Sony PlayStation 4 Deals

Featured Deal: Final Fantasy VII Remake | $50



The best Sony PlayStation 4 deals of July 2020 are here.



To help you stay busy (playing video games) all summer, we’ve added a bunch of great deals for PS4 owners, including big discounts on awesome games and useful accessories. You can also snag a full year of PlayStation Plus service for nearly half the usual price!

Snag some fresh games and gear, grab your controller, and let’s all have a busy summer gaming on the couch.

With The Last of Us Part II now out, CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 is easily the biggest PS4 game coming out for the rest of the year—and you can save $10 by pre-ordering now.



Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest open-world epic from the makers of the brilliant The Witcher 3, and there’s an immense amount of hype around this stunning, futuristic sci-fi affair. Pre-order now and mark your calendar for November 19… and maybe pre-order this silly Funko Pop of Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand character, and save $2 in the process.

If you didn’t already jump on the Final Fantasy VII Remake when it released this past spring, now’s the time: Amazon has it for $10 off as of this writing.



Square Enix lovingly recreated the 1997 classic for modern hardware… well, at least part of it! Final Fantasy VII Remake turns the initial chunk of the game within Midgar into a much larger 40-hour-ish adventure, with the later parts of the quest to be released down the line.

Last year’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order delivers a stellar single-player campaign set after the prequel trilogy and starring original hero Cal Kestis and a fresh supporting cast. Jump into this lightsaber-swinging quest for half the list price at GameStop right now.



It’s pretty easy to fill up your PlayStation 4’s hard drive with games, especially bigger AAA fare, but you can boost your storage tally at a discount right now.



Amazon has the WD Black 2TB P10 Game Drive for $20 off right now. This external hard drive plugs right into your console with a USB cable and lets you download and store potentially dozens more games for easy access.

Tekken felt like it was losing steam some years ago, but Tekken 7 feels like a rebirth for the legendary fighting franchise… even as it’s marked as the culmination of the series’ storyline.



Right now, you can snag this fast and furious fighter for a fraction of the original price at Amazon, with dozens of playable characters, a narrative story mode, and even guest characters from Final Fantasy, Street Fighter, and The Walking Dead.

Persona 5 is one of the most acclaimed role-playing games of this generation, and the recently-released Persona 5 Royal expands the experience for existing fans—and provides the most complete package for new players.



Like the base game, Persona 5 Royal follows a Japanese high school student throughout an academic year, as he and others manifest special powers and transform into the Phantom Thieves of Hearts—but this edition has new characters, locations, story elements, and more. Snag the special steel book launch edition now for $20 off at GameStop!

This is a crazy deal for Marvel fans, serving up a 3-in-1 bundle of games that could easily keep you playing and unlocking characters and content all summer long.



The LEGO Marvel Collection puts three games on a single disc: LEGO Marvel Super Heroes and its sequel, as well as LEGO The Avengers and all of the add-on content for all three. They’re all pretty similar in their button-mashing, puzzle-solving, co-op action, but collectively provide an immense wealth of levels to play through. Save $45 off right now at Amazon.

You could spend a lot more for a PlayStation 4 headset if you see fit, but if you just want something basic for chatting with your Fortnite or Call of Duty Warzone squad, this could do the trick.

Turtle Beach’s Ear Recon 50P is a simple plug-and-play headset that pops right into your controller, with an adjustable mic, 40mm drivers, and cushy earcups that’ll hopefully keep you playing in comfort for hours. It’s 17% off at Amazon right now.

Stop hunting for a charging cable every time your PS4 gamepads run out of juice. Use BEBONCOOL’s simple charging dock instead to ensure that your DualShock 4 controllers are always topped up.



This dock holds two controllers at once and takes about two hours to restore them to 100%. Clip the coupon on the page to knock it down to just $13.

A PlayStation Plus membership is essential if you want to play PS4 games online, but at $60 a year, it might seem a bit steep. Luckily, you can grab a yearlong membership now for just $32 through CDKeys. The subscription also grants you free games to download each and every month, which you can keep for as long as your Plus plan stays active.



If you’re playing a lot more games online these days, whether it’s Fortnite, Rocket League, or something else entirely, then you should have a headset to strategize with your squad... or maybe trash-talk your foes.

We’re fans of Sony’s official PlayStation Gold wireless headset, which easily connects to the console, is super comfortable, and has stellar sound. It’s $15 off the list price at Amazon as of this writing.