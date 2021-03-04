The Best Extra-Wide Chairs for Your Plus Size Tuchus

Image : Laura Davidson

My first quarantine purchase was a big and tall office chair. My old chair was definitely not made for my body and it made working from home serious hell. For those of you who are coming to terms with long term work from home life, getting a chair that actually fits your body will make working feel much more comfortable.

Below I’ll share with you the office chair I bought and the experiences of other larger people who have chairs that are well-loved.

Image : Chaya Milchtein ( Getty Images )

Having previously been blessed by a former boss with a big and tall chair, I now couldn’t live without one. I bought this chair only two or so weeks into the pandemic. This chair was available for pick up at my local Office Depot and put together the same day. Worth every penny.

Image : Flash Furniture Store

“Being in a work from home setup encouraged me to purchase a computer chair. Mainly, I want to feel comfortable while brainstorming and doing complex work. Then a friend recommended me to try this Flash Furniture HERCULES Series Big & Tall 400lb, and I’m really glad I did. What I really love about it is its double-thick cushion and high back design which relieves the tension in your lower back even when you’re working for a long period of time. Likewise, I think what people will appreciate about this chair other than its ergonomic features is its durability and easy to clean back cover.” - James Pearson

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

“As CEO I spend more time than I’d like in my chair, enough time that, without the proper material, I’d be suffering from a sweaty back. The mesh that makes up SPACE’s manager’s chair keeps my cool while I’m stuck at my computer. When there are so many choices out there, it came down to the weight capacity (400lbs), the cool mesh material, and the wide seat. I like to shift around as I sit and I don’t need the seat trying to force my posterior in one particular place and position.” - Phil Strazzulla

Image : Vinsetto

“One great option for a big and tall office chair is the Vinsetto Big and Tall Fabric Office Chair. This is a great chair that’s perfect for an office, or just to use as your standard computer chair at home. I love it because of its versatility; it can be used for work, computer use, gaming, or just lounging or watching TV. The chair has a bigger size that supports weight at 500 lbs, but it’s also super comfortable regardless of your size, height, and weight.” - David McHugh

Best Metal Base Chair: OneSpace Taft

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

“I wanted a chair with a weight capacity higher than my current weight. Also, the base is metal which made me feel more secure. I love that I can lean back in it and feel very supported. I really wanted a chair with a mesh back because I am a super warm human and airflow is important. The adjustable back support I have found really nice. It was also a bonus for me to have arms that would go up so I could sit on it in non-conventional ways if I wanted to. I’ve had it for about 3 months and loving it so far.” - Danielle Fleming

Graphic : Chaya Milchtein

“This one says rated for 400lbs, but I’m around 450lbs and I LOVE it. It’s wide enough, it’s comfy, and I’ve been using it for over a year in my home office. This is probably the longest I’ve ever had a chair withstand my a**.” - Star Possum

Image : Flash Furniture

“I bought this chair in early 2017. It’s held up to essentially daily use for the past 3 years because [my] husband and I both use it. [My] husband loves it. His hips fit and it leans back a little which is his preferred position. It doesn’t sink and feels sturdy. I don’t love it and because it angles back and I’m very short (4’10”) [so] it’s an awkward position for me. The long and short of it is it’s sturdy as heck and whether you like will be dependent on height and the way you sit.” - Jenna Carlton