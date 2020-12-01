It's all consuming.
The Best Press-on Nails Because, Let’s Face It, the Home Manicure Didn’t Really Work Out

Sheilah Villari
Top Product: Cutch Nails | $10 | Target

Best Overall: Clutch Nails

Clutch Nails lie somewhere between classy and fun, whimsical but not tacky, although, there are options in its line for the more adventurous types. Bad Barbie is currently my favorite of the bunch. They wear extremely well and last over a week, usually 2. The size is perfect as they aren’t too long when I type or have to open anything.

Best Value: Kiss Salon Acrylic Nude French Nails

Kiss Salon is old faithful and extremely affordable. It carries several shapes and designs for all occasions. Sometimes if I want to use a forgotten favorite polish, I’ll buy this nude set and paint them myself. I love an accent nail, and doing it this way lets me create my own exquisite design every time. Kiss has a sister line called imPRESS, and its nails are fully press-on and not glued down. You can, however, glue them down if you so choose, but don’t expect Kiss-quality. In terms of length, Medium is pretty for me, but you can buy them in real short to long sizes.

Most Unique: Rave Nails 

At the intersection of spooky and preppy is where you’ll find Rave Nailz, a company with some of the most striking designs I’ve ever seen. Want to stand out? These are the nails for you. Plenty of options will satisfy your inner goth, but there’s also a ton of colors to indulge the pop star you long to be. I love this Fluffy Cloud set for their matte-like finish, which adds a nice touch to the traditional press-on nail look.

Most Durable: Marmalade Nails 

I’ve had a few sets of Marmalade, and rest assured, the Opal Iridescents are built to last—up to 2 weeks in my experience! Given even the most active of lifestyles, they’re both sturdy and fabulous, catching the eye no matter which ones you choose. That being said, Marmalade nails are not for the demure, but rather those going for flash over class.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

