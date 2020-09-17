Save Big on Games and Accessories in Today’s Best PS4 Deals

Graphic : Gabe Carey

The best Sony PlayStation 4 deals of September 2020 are here.



It’s official: the PlayStation 5 is coming on November 12, and anyone angling to have a next-gen console this holiday season is anxiously jumping at any pre-order opportunity that pops up (usually for mere minutes).



We feel you. But if you’re also looking for some hot deals on PS4 games that you can play right about now, we can help you there. Big new games such as The Last of Us Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Death Stranding are on sale right now, along with some great accessories. These are today’s best PlayStation 4 deals.

Deals on official Sony DualShock 4 wireless controllers are extremely few and far between these days, but at least you can save a few bucks on one right now at B&H. Both the Magma Red and Green Camo styles are marked down $5 apiece as of this writing.



Looking for a huge, amazing game that you can snag on the cheap? Now’s a great time to loop back on Horizon Zero Dawn if you missed it the first time around. This complete edition has all of the post-release content, dropping you into a post-apocalyptic world ruled by robotic dinosaurs, which you’ll roam as the hunter Aloy. It’s one of the most acclaimed PS4 exclusives and it’s a serious bargain at just $15.

If you didn’t already jump on the Final Fantasy VII Remake when it released this past spring, now’s the time: Best Buy has it for $15 off as of this writing.

Square Enix lovingly recreated the 1997 classic for modern hardware… well, at least part of it! Final Fantasy VII Remake turns the initial chunk of the game within Midgar into a much larger 40-hour-ish adventure, with the later parts of the quest to be released down the line.

Persona 5 is one of the most acclaimed role-playing games of this generation, and the recently-released Persona 5 Royal expands the experience for existing fans—and provides the most complete package for new players.



Like the base game, Persona 5 Royal follows a Japanese high school student throughout an academic year, as he and others manifest special powers and transform into the Phantom Thieves of Hearts—but this edition has new characters, locations, story elements, and more. Save $20 off right now!

Death Stranding is a weird, weird game. The latest original creation from Metal Gear mastermind Hideo Kojima, it’s an open-world adventure about… like, delivering packages in a post-apocalyptic America while being connected to a prematurely-born child, and there’s ghosts everywhere… and you’re the son of the U.S president?



Sound compelling? Allow us to make your decision a little bit easier by pointing you towards this half-off sale at Amazon.

The year’s biggest release to date, The Last of Us Part II is another blockbuster smash from Naughty Dog, featuring the kind of incredible emotional heft and attention to detail that made the first game and the Uncharted series so legendary. Sure, $10 isn’t a huge savings... but if you didn’t jump on it back at launch, now’s the time.

If you still haven’t played Sony’s brilliant God of War revival, now’s the time to act: Walmart has the Greatest Hits edition of the PS4 modern classic for 30% off the list price.



God of War reimagines Kratos amidst Norse mythology as he embarks on a trek with his young son. It’s a different take on the vicious hero: more emotional, more brutal, and even more stunning than ever before.

It’s pretty easy to fill up your PlayStation 4’s hard drive with games, especially bigger AAA fare, but you can boost your storage tally at a discount right now.



Amazon has the WD Black 4TB P10 Game Drive for $25 off right now. This external hard drive plugs right into your console with a USB cable and lets you download and store potentially dozens more games for easy access.

One of gaming’s all-time greatest addictions is now available on PlayStation 4, thanks to this stellar port of the latest PC strategy simulation. Build your own rising empire across the ages without leaving your couch—and now do it for $40 off the list price.



You could spend a lot more for a PlayStation 4 headset if you see fit, but if you just want something basic for chatting with your Fortnite or Call of Duty Warzone squad, this could do the trick.

Turtle Beach’s Ear Force Recon 50P is a simple plug-and-play headset that pops right into your controller, with an adjustable mic, 40mm drivers, and cushy earcups that’ll hopefully keep you playing in comfort for hours. It’s 17% off at Amazon right now.

Stop hunting for a charging cable every time your PS4 gamepads run out of juice. Use BEBONCOOL’s simple charging dock instead to ensure that your DualShock 4 controllers are always topped up.



This dock holds two controllers at once and takes about two hours to restore them to 100%. It’s a mere $12 right now.

A PlayStation Plus membership is essential if you want to play PS4 games online, but at $60 a year, it might seem a bit steep.

Luckily, you can grab a yearlong membership now for just $31 through CDKeys. The subscription also grants you free games to download each and every month, which you can keep for as long as your Plus plan stays active.

With The Last of Us Part II now out, CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 is easily the biggest PS4 game coming out for the rest of the year—and you can save $10 by pre-ordering now.



Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest open-world epic from the makers of the brilliant The Witcher 3, and there’s an immense amount of hype around this stunning, futuristic sci-fi affair. Pre-order now and mark your calendar for November 19… and maybe pre-order this silly Funko Pop of Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand character, and save $2 in the process.

