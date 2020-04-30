Image : RAVPower

The best RAVPower and TaoTronics deals for April 2020 are here.

From wireless earbuds to portable battery packs, charging bricks, humidifiers, and more, RAVPower and TaoTronics offer up a wealth of affordable accessories and devices that can help you make the most of your gadgets and home.

And while the regular prices are often less than rivals, we’ve teamed up with the companies to provide a wealth of exclusive deals below. Just enter the applicable promo code (when listed) at checkout to save a considerable amount of extra cash, up to 50%!

Use promo code KINJACJF at checkout



Image : TaoTronics

AirPods are great, but not everyone wants to shell out that much cash for wireless earbuds. Luckily, TaoTronics has a much more affordable option with its wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds.

The earbuds provide five hours on a charge, but the charging case has another 36 hours to continue topping them up over and over again. They’re IPX7 splash resistant and have touch controls, plus Amazon customers are pretty pleased with them given the current 4.6-star rating. Use promo code KINJACJF at checkout to save 30% off the list price.

Use promo code KINJA6AE at checkout



Image : RAVPower

Charge with confidence with RAVPower’s 61W USB-C Power Delivery charging brick, which packs a whole lot of charging power into one small, highly portable brick.

At 61W, it’ll handle many laptops and the Nintendo Switch, along with tablets, smartphones, and more, and right now you can save $15 on this highly-rated item by entering the exclusive promo code KINJA6AE at checkout.

Use promo code KINJA0423 at checkout



Image : HooToo

Feeling short on ports on your laptop? Today’s top laptops might only stick you with a couple of ports, but the HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C hub should give you everything you need.

You’ll have three full-sized USB 3.0 ports, a 100W USB-C PD charging port, an HDMI port, and a microSD card slot. Use Kinja’s promo code KINJA0423 to take the price down significantly from its $36 list price.

Use promo code KINJAF9A at checkout



Image : Andrew Hayward

Maxing out your iPhone’s storage? Give yourself some breathing room with BesDio’s 128GB flash drive, which plugs into the charging port via Lightning connector.

It’ll automatically pull down photos and videos, both making it easier to transfer them to a computer and backing up files so you can delete them on your phone. Use promo code KINJAF9A to save 40% right now.

Use promo code KINJA980 at checkout



Image : Andrew Hayward

Those little power bricks you use for a smartphone aren’t built to power laptops, but RAVPower has a solution for that too: the AC portable charger.

This big brick has 20,000mAh of capacity and a maximum charging wattage of 80W, potentially giving you up to another full laptop charge (depending on device). That’ll give you a longer window for using your notebook on the go. Use promo code KINJA980 to knock the price down by 25%.

Use promo code KINJA960 at checkout



Image : RAVPower

On the other hand, you can save a fair bit of cash with this 60W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 portable charger, which has the same 20,000mAh capacity but a lower maximum wattage.

It can still charge devices like the Nintendo Switch, tablets, and smartphones, as well as some laptops, and provide a hearty backup for when you’re on the go. This one’s $13 off the list price when you use promo code KINJA960 at checkout.

Use promo code KINJA0430 at checkout



Image : TaoTronics

If you’re spending a lot more time at home right now—like, oh, most of the rest of the world—then you’ll want to make sure it’s a comfortable place. For many people, that means having a humidifier cranked up to help with nasal congestion, itchy eyes, and skin dryness.

TaoTronics’ 4L cool mist humidifier is ideal for this need, providing up to 50 hours of mist depending on output setting and running super quiet all the while. Use promo code KINJA0430 to save $16 on the 4L model.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for greater capacity, you can get a 6L model for $40 using the promo code KINJA0251.

Use promo code KINJA451 at checkout

Image : RAVPower

If you have a Sony Alpha camera, then these batteries are for you. If you don’t have a Sony Alpha camera, look here for potential deals!

Back to the former option: this two-pack of 1100mAh batteries and a charging dock gives you extra juice for your camera, and if you use the promo code KINJA451, you’ll save 50% off of the list price. Just be sure to check the listing to make sure your camera model is compatible.

Image : Jordan McMahon

Need to give your space a bit of a fresh spark? You don’t need to spend a bundle to liven up the place, thanks to TaoTronics’ LED Smart Lights.

You get 33 feet of warm white lighting along with a remote, and it won’t set you back much in the process. You can also snag a two-pack for $16.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you don’t need the fully wireless sensation—or you’re worried about losing the little buds—then maybe Boltune’s connected wireless headphones are a better pick for you.



These Bluetooth 5.0 headphones are connected by a small cord that dangles along the back of your neck, and they’re IPX7 splash resistant with up to 16 hours of battery life. Even a quick top-up, just five minutes on the charger, can give you up to two hours of usage.