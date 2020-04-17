REI's Deals Are Deeper Than the River You Dream of Rafting

Image : REI

The best REI deals for April 2020 are here.



In this time of social distancing, where better to keep yourself six or more feet away from other humans than the great outdoors? Get out of the house and explore the non-urban world. REI can help on that front. The store is jam-packed with adventure gear, and a lot of it is super-cheap right now.

These are the best deals we’ve seen on REI goods right now, and if you plan on buying more than one or two things at the store in your lifetime, consider joining the REI Co-Op Membership program. Not only do you get access to exclusive items and deals, but you also get 10% back on most items. Best of all, it’s only $20 for a lifetime membership.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Now this is a hearty-looking pack for your outdoor adventures. Kelty’s Redcloud 110 Pack has PerfectFIT suspension to steady your load, Dual LightBeam aluminum to protect your gear, and plenty of pockets and compartments to house all of your stuff. REI has knocked 40% off the list price, making this a steal for such a versatile pack.

Image : Andrew Hayward

How can you not be intrigued by something called Attack ChromaPop? Smith’s sleek sunglasses look like they fell out of an ‘80s film, with an over-the-top name to match, and it’s offered in Sun Red Mirror (shown) and Platinum varieties. It’s 60% off right now, dropping it below $100.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Made especially for mountain treks, the ALPS Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket packs a lot of warmth into its lightweight design, thanks to TechLoft Silver synthetic insulation. You can get it in Deep Sea (shown), Olive, or Vibrant Blue, all down 40% from the normal price.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Got any spelunking in your future? If so, then snag the Black Diamond Iota Headlamp while it’s on the cheap. This strap-on light gives you a 150-lumen beam that can highlight objects up to 130 feet away, with multiple light settings available, USB recharging, and IPX4 water resistance to splashes and sprayed water. It’s down from the usual $40 price right now.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

One of REI’s highest-rated items this hydro flask it literally tops and versatile enough to carry both hot and cold items. Review after review credits it’s got a great portable design and ability to keep your morning coffee toasty for up to two hours after filling. It comes in 10 colors with frost blue currently $7 off.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The softest workout pants you will ever have. Customers liken them to butter. Whether you are working up a sweat while jogging, doing yoga, or lifting weights these will keep you cool with Vuori’s quick-drying fabric. There’s a side pocket for your essentials and we are told they pass the squat test with exceptional colors. Speaking of which, they come in five, with Navy on sale for $66.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This is a great deal on a solid product. If you’re in the market for a tent or to upgrade an old one we give you the Taurus. Quick set up in the great outdoors, your backyard or even your living room the instructions are easy to follow. It might be a bit snug but two happy campers can definitely fit inside. This is a three-season tent to your stay cozy in cool summer/autumn/spring nights. The rain cover is durable so you should be good and dry in sudden downpours.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

These slick and low-profile trainers will look great on the treadmill or a running path. Stable, flexible, and comfy they will pass the test of whatever you throw at them. 40% off right now in four different colors.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The real genius in this hammock is that you don’t need two trees to hang it. One will suffice because it stretches horizontally. A few people have recommended getting Atlas straps also so you can truly hang this thing anywhere you please. It is absolutely strong enough for two people also. 17 colors are available with Maroon currently on sale for $42.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

These are dope sneakers made from environmentally preferred leather. The footbeds were constructed with probiotic technology to alleviate sweat and keep these kicks the freshest. They’ve even gone through an earth-friendly durable water repellent treatment so no need to worry wearing these if you get caught in the rain. They are currently 35% off and a perfect buy for any season.

Graphic : Sheilah Villari

The deepest discount on the list at 50% off. This is a great in-between hoodie for dreary chilly days. Another piece with recycled fleece. True to fit so wearing a shirt under this should be fine. Available in three colors but sizes are moving fast so if want one move on it now.



Graphic : Sheilah Villari

With warmer weather can the summer months well on the way a good pair of sunglasses are essential. They have ChromaPop and anti-reflective lenses that will enhance and clarify any terrain you are on. These splatter ones give a cool black and white aesthetic that will vibe with any outfit. Review after review mentions all the compliments that were received. A signature pair of shades is a great way to stand out anywhere.