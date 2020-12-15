The Robot Vacuums Moms (and Pet Owners) Love

Image : YoonJae Baik , Upsplash

Robot vacuums are hot right now! With countless options available and price points ranging from a buck and a half to a grand or more, it can be tough to pinpoint which one you need and when the extra money makes sense. I’ve tried all of these brands, but I don’t have dogs, birds, or kids, so I don’t put mine through rigorous daily usage. I went asked pet owners and daily users how they decided which one to buy, how it’s been doing for them, and of course, if there’s anything they aren’t thrilled with.

Their consensus is crystal. A robot vacuum saves time and takes one of the bigger cleaning tasks off a busy parent’s list. Pets don’t seem to be bothered by them, and the more tech you get, the less you have to think about vacuuming.

Best for Pet Hair: Yeedi K650

Image : Yeedi

Dawn McCarthy, a TV personality and a lifestyle advisor is also a dog mom. When she started to shop for a vacuum, she wanted to make sure it would be excellent with pet hair, with a big enough chamber that it would have enough room. Yeedi quickly rose to the top of her list.

“With the dual chambers, it truly does a great job. I like that it works on hardwood floors, and easily glides over many of my thicker rugs as well,” McCarthy told me. But that wasn’t the only reason she bought it. “This was selling on Amazon for about half the price as others on the market.”

Although the vacuum does occasionally get lost, McCarthy says that she wishes it had a “Find my Yeedi” function. In spite of that, she’s smitten. It’s quiet and gets the job done daily.

“For me personally, this has lived up to the hype, and again for dog parents who tend to have more hair everywhere in the house with their pets, this truly does a great job,” she told me.



Image : Neato

“Three kids and a golden retriever who sheds like crazy makes for constant cleanup, says Stefanie Pechan of Monterey Bay, California. “The Neato helped eliminate an item off our chore list.”



As a parent, taking an item off the list, and the ever-evolving to-do list, Pechan appreciates it’s technical abilities. “It’s nice to have the programmed schedule, so it’s one less thing to think about.”

For Alan Ulicny of Buffalo, NY, simplicity is key to his family of four and two cats. “This unit does a great job cleaning and is really simple to run, he tells me. “It does a great job navigating and by the map it generates, gets to over 95% of the floor space.”

Sometimes the Neato unit gets lost and Pechan has to find it, and other times, it gets clogged up by the sand the family tecks into the house after a beach outing. But all and all, it’s “a fantastic helper for this busy family,” she tells me.

“Our experience has been fantastic, Ulicny says. “[The] house now gets regular vacuuming and the cats are not bothered by it at all. We do pick up any small items before running it and it can get caught on the occasional rug edge, but this is a truly serious vacuum and it’s fun to watch.”

Image : Eufy

Jeanne Sager is a pet owner in Upstate New York. She tells me about getting the Eufy RoboVac 11S. “I got sick of constantly having to either drag a vacuum around or to sweep in order to keep up with the tumbleweeds of hair, Sager said. “A robot vacuum seemed like a good option since I could essentially ‘set it and forget it.’”

Vacuums are an investment, so Sager did a lot of research before settling on the Eufy vacuum cleaner. It was well rated for fluffy pet hair, but it also stood out for another reason. “I was looking for a vacuum with a low profile that would still be able to get underneath the couch and capture the dust bunnies and fur that collects there without me having to move the furniture.”



Like any vacuum cleaner, it isn’t perfect, but for $150, it’s worth the money despite some minor qualms. Sager says the Eufy didn’t work so well with her area rugs. In fact, she tells me, “I eventually had to rid my downstairs of all area rugs because I was constantly having to jump up and disentangle the vacuum and rug.”



“I don’t use it every day anymore,” Sager shared with me. With area rugs and a family that lease socks and other small items around, it’s not as easy as she thought it would be to use. “That said, I do still like it over a big traditional vacuum.”

Image : Roborock

Kellie McGinnis and Natalie Craig both own and love the Roborock S4. Both are pet parents and that was one of the many reasons that they invested in the vacuum.



“The reviews for the Roborock were hard to beat—barely any complaints, so that made me feel secure in my decision to go with that brand,” McGinnis said to me. “I love that I can clean the whole house, a specific room, or even a specific zone. I also love the no-go zone, especially during the holidays when I don’t want it to go near my Christmas tree.”

Craig, a Chicago based blogger, has a messy bird. Eventually, she got tired of cleaning up after it multiple times a day, and a robot vacuum made perfect sense.

“I did a lot of research on robot vacuums and I was impressed with the smart mapping features of the Roborock S4,” Craig tells me, as well as the suction force and the sweeping bristles.”

It’s these smart features that set the Roborock S4 from the more budget-friendly alternatives. “I knew it would be a smart and intuitive vacuum per the reviews,” Craig says. “I am even more impressed than I thought regarding its intuitiveness.”

“This is one of the best purchases I’ve made all year,” McGinnis says. “The only downside to the model I went with is that it is not self-emptying, but that was something I chose to compromise on to save some money.”