Great Headphones at Even Better Prices: The Best Sennheiser Deals

The best Sennheiser audio deals for May 2020 are here.



The Sennheiser brand consistently stands for high-quality audio gear, whether it’s quality headphones, wireless earbuds, speakerphones, or stage gear. Much of it is pretty pricey, too, although typically worth the investment.

Luckily, you can snag a bunch of top Sennheiser products right now for a much smaller investment than usual thanks to these great deals. Have a look!

Let’s start simple. Sure, Sennheiser has a wide array of much, much higher-end headphones, but what about affordable earbuds? They’ve got you covered there too.

The Sennheiser CS 2.00I Earphones are designed for iOS devices, while the identical CS 2.00G model is purportedly for Samsung Galaxy phones. In any case, they’re both $35 off the list price, and given the brand’s audio pedigree, we have to think they’re pretty good.

These are some pretty classy-looking headphones, and even better than the style is the incredible price right now: They’re down to under $200, which is more than 50% off the list price.



What originally commanded such a high price? Well, they’re packed with active noise cancelling (ANC) smarts and battery life up to 22 hours, paired with Sennheiser’s typically-excellent sound quality. The gorgeous Ivory model isn’t discounted, sadly, but we say save the cash and stick with the sleek black edition.

Here’s the most affordable pair of over-ear cans on this list: the Sennheiser HD 280 Pro headphones. According to Amazon user reviews, they’re super durable (especially in cold weather) and do a great job of blocking out outside noise.



Sennheiser says that they have “high ambient noise attenuation” and “accurate, linear sound reproduction,” and they’re $20 off the list price at the moment.

Despite initial appearances, these aren’t the kind of Bluetooth wireless headphones that are all the rage right now. Instead, these wireless headphones are connected by RF signal, and they’re really meant for a home entertainment setup.



Whether you’re hard of hearing or just want the privacy of a good set of cans, the Sennheiser RS 175 RF Wireless Headphone System ought to impress. Amazon has ‘em for $80 off the list price right now.

Record audio with ease thanks to the Sennheiser Memory Mic, a wireless, clip-on microphone that’s ideally suited for journalists, content creators, students, and anyone else that might need to capture a bit of audio on the fly.



It’ll capture up to four hours’ worth of 16-bit/48 kHz audio within, and it syncs to your phone via Bluetooth to easily transfer the recordings as needed. It’s down from the list price of $200 right now—a 50% savings.

Not keen on Apple’s AirPods? Sennheiser has its own take on the truly wireless earbuds craze, with Momentum buds that fit snugly into your ear without pesky cords getting in the way.



These Momentum buds last about four hours per charge and come with a carrying case that holds two additional full charges to top them up, plus they have touch controls on the outside of the buds. They’re down $120 from the list price.

Sennheiser might not be a widely known quantity in the gaming world, but the company caters to that crowd as well. The GAME ONE headset is a higher-end option that works with all platforms, whether you’re on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, or something else.



XXL plush velour ear pads should keep these cans cozy while gaming, while the flip-to-mute mic should come in handy. This headset usually sells for $250, but it’s down more than half off at Amazon right now.

This Sennheiser speaker phone has a retro allure, but it’s a properly modern device: It connects to a smartphone or computer to enable crisp, clear audio and conversation on calls.



Sure, it’s ideally suited for businesses—but if you anticipate working from home for the next several months and taking a steady flow of calls, then it might be worth it. That’s especially true since it’s discounted heavily from its usual $200 price point.

This looks like a slightly more premium gaming headset option than the GAME ONE headset—it’s dubbed a “professional” gaming headset by Sennheiser.



The Sennheiser GSP 600 has an earcup hinge system along with adjustable headband for the perfect fit, along with noise-cancellation on the mic and memory foam earpads. Save $72 on these gaming cans right now.

Whether you’re itching to get back on the stage after the pandemic or you’re still honing your craft to get up to that point, you’ll definitely want some pro-level gear handy.



B&H has a sweet bundle right now that pairs the Sennheiser e835 handheld cardioid microphone with a tripod boom stand and a XLR 3-pin microphone cable. It’s a $38 savings over buying them all individually.