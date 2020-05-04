Image : Sephora

The best Sephora deals and promo codes for May 2020 are here.

The stores are closed, but Sephora’s online shop keeps pumping out the deals. Whether you need fresh products to continue your skincare routine or makeup and accessories for video chats, Sephora has a large number of items on sale right now.

Use promo code FREESHIP at checkout for free shipping with no minimum and load up while on these deals while supplies last.

Image : Sephora

I did not expect to be writing about Who Framed Roger Rabbit? merch in 2020, let alone on a Sephora deals roundup, but here we are. Toontown’s leading lady is the star of this face and body highlighter, which also comes with a themed plush for application. Snag it for $16 off the list price.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Want to give your curls the softness and bounce they deserve? DevaCurl’s Redefine Super Curly kit has an 8oz milk cleanser, an 8oz milk conditioner, 3oz coconut curl styler, and a 0.16oz high-shine multi-benefit oil that work together to rejuvenate and maintain your curls. Score this set, a $62 value, for just $32 right now.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Go for the bold look with the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlight Palette, which has seven metallic shades including Subzero, Heart Burn, and Scandal’ice. This fire-and-ice themed set is marked down significantly from its usual $54 price point, so go wild.

Image : Sephora

CBD has a number of beneficial health uses, and when it comes to skincare, it can help soothe pain and irritation. Lord Jones’ High CBD Formula Body Lotion provides a cooling sensation too, making it seem like a particularly pleasant thing to rub on your body. It’s down from $60 right now.



Image : Sephora

Rihanna’s beauty brand is one of the hottest in cosmetics today, and now you can try one of its striking lip colors for 30% off right now at Sephora. The Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick comes in shades like Motorboat, Alpha Doll, and Go Deep, so… have fun with it, yeah?

Image : Sephora

Style on the go with the T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer. Whether on vacation or perhaps dealing with a small bathroom, this fold-up hair dryer still gets the job done. It’s $30 off the list price right now if you’re looking for a versatile dryer that can go anywhere.

Image : Sephora

Given that we’re all stuck at home, what better time than now to fire up Netflix and watch a charming teen rom-com? Sephora teamed with Netflix to produce some items inspired by the latest To All the Boys… movie, and this scrunchie set lets you add a flashy bit of style.



Graphic : Gabe Carey

This is an absolute steal. Her products are famously great and famously expensive. This is a really beautiful blush and highlighter pallet that work for a lot of skin tones. I recommend the Darya set only because I am a bit fairer. I’ve always liked this line but have to wait for a sale to truly enjoy. Now is that time.



Image : Sephora

As someone who has tried a bunch of charcoal products, I can say they really do make a difference in your complexion. Perfect to use at morning or at night and truly livens dull skin on the face and neck. Glamglow is another amazing skin care company that is pricey but produces major results. This sale is a must.



Image : Andrew Hayward

It’s easy to let things slide when you’re not leaving the house much (if at all), but you can do a few small things to continue to take care of yourself. Sephora’s Mask Stick is an easy, affordable way to keep your face feeling fresh, and they’re half-off at just $4 apiece. Watermelon, Bamboo, and Spirulina varieties are still available as of this writing.

Image : Sephora

Kat Von D’s KVD Vegan Beauty released this enticing Alchemist Holographic Palette, which features four shades for your eyes, lips, and face that glisten with “double dimension technology.” The larger set gives you Emerald (green), Saphyre (blue), Amethyst (ultra-violet), and Opal (pink), while a separate single $7 item has Aquamarine (teal).

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Now that you have some beautiful palettes to play with, you’ll need a good set of brushes. Sephora’s brand is as good as any luxury company’s, complete with black soft touch handles. These 10 brushes can help you curate any image you are wishing to achieve. They are tucked away in black faux leather roll to keep them safe for travel and transport.



Graphic : Gabe Carey

Nothing warms the heart or raises the spirits like a delightful scent, and this exclusive set from Clean Reserve should do the trick. Plus, you’re helping saving bees since they partnered with BEEautiful Earth. This also mean the packaging is sustainable and all the ingredients are farm sourced in eco-concious packaging. They live up to the Clean name in every way.



Smell wonderful with these 5 fragrances and save the planet. Win-Win. Pro Tip: Warm Cotton is where it is at.