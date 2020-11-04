Image : Alter Eco

I’m not a huge snacker really and when I do snack, I’m picky. The snack has to have the right taste and texture, smell, and have a fabulous presentation. So, for this roundup, I teamed up with my wife to sample a variety of snacks fit for even the most discerning palates. While there are some “healthy” options in the mix, our goal was to find the most delicious snacks: sugar and carbs limitations be damned.

If you’re looking to upgrade your snacking experience, support some small businesses, and get the best of the best delivered to your door, read on for my account of the two weeks we spent wrangling packages, testing, and snacking to bring you the very best.



Do you love chocolatey, sugary goodness? Then look no further than Lekkco Belgian dark chocolate spread. Rich and decadent, this delicious concoction is perfect for smearing on toast or dousing strawberries with, but who are we kidding—you’ll eat it by the spoon, won’t you?

If you prefer savory snacks, these Barnana plantain chips should do the trick. Slightly sweet, we tried the spicy version, they are made with avocado oil and have the satisfying crunch of great chips. Try these with a smashed avocado and some lime, or a container of hummus if that suits your fancy.



Your New Midday Pick-Me-Up

While I’m not a fan of mints myself, my wife loves them and needs to be caffeinated daily. She tells me that these Viter caffeinated mints taste just like regular mints without the strange aftertaste some products like this have. Two mints did the job of a cup of coffee, and she stayed happy and caffeinated throughout the day.



I’ve been a huge fan of chocolate dipped nuts for a while now, but SkinnyDipped takes the fun to a whole new level. I wasn’t expecting to like them, because I’m a huge chocolate fan and these have less of it than the ones I’m used to. Turns out, SkinnyDipped has figured out the PERFECT ratio. We’ve snacked on these and even added them as a topping to ice cream.



The world’s first peanut butter whiskey is the perfect adult snack all on its own. My wife drank it straight up and says it tastes like ice cream. I, however, prefer it on a few scoops of vanilla ice cream. Whichever way you indulge, this is a treat you need in your life if you are a drinker.



When I asked my wife what she thought about That’s It fruit bars, she told me that the texture was just right. I agree. Lots of fruit bars stick to your teeth and feel plain weird in the mouth; these, on the other hand, are pleasantly tasty. Sold in packs of 122, our consensus is strawberry tastes best.



Now these I couldn’t wait to pop them in the oven. First, let’s talk about shipping. These are shipped with dry ice and come frozen. 20 minutes later, you pop ‘em in your mouth and are simply in heaven. Naturally gluten-free, Brazi Bites are crunchy on the outside and gooey cheesy delight on the inside.



Have a craving for a salty, briny flavor? Giusto Sapore Italian olives hit the spot in the savory snack department. Imported by a small family business in Italy, you can try them on their own, add them to a cheese board, or enjoy them in pasta. This mixed assortment gives you the best of all worlds, letting you taste your way around the Mediterranean.

My secret to making the best shish kabob is tenderloin and really good yogurt. Maple Hills Yogurt delivers on flavor, texture, and quality, making it the perfect choice for snacktime or kababs. Find 16-ounce containers if you often indulge, or the standard size for an occasional snack. And, all the while, know you’re supporting 150 small family farms in upstate New York as a bonus.



Whether you’re a vegetarian or just appreciate a good mushroom, this mushroom jerky is a must-try. I mentioned before that texture is a big thing for me, but these really feel like jerky. The taste is ...interesting. It took a few bites to get used to it, but once I did, I was an instant convert.



Sometimes, sour is needed to hit the spot. Sour Punch Straws was a childhood favorite snack sold in the snack cart at the pool, one I’d count my pennies to sneak a pack of on occasion. Unlike most of my childhood favorites that were later replaced with a bougie “re-imagining” of the same product, Sour Punch Straws still get the job done on their own. Chow down until your face goes numb.

Well, hello! As a total cheesehead, born and raised in Wisconsin, how could I not love Parm Crisps? If you love dips, add these to your cart and dip away. If not, these are perfect right out of the bag. They are oven-baked and basically just cheese and seasoning. Hard to go wrong with that combination.



A delicious upgrade to the standard granola bar, This Saves Lives bars are appley named. When you buy one, they donate food to children in need. This one features wild blueberries with pistachios, honey, oats, almonds, and pumpkin seeds. The perfect pick-me-up, and a snack that should be a staple in your pantry.



Morgan and I devoured a pack of these Bare Natural coconut chips. Such a simple snack not very sweet, crunchy, and ideal for when you need a little restorative snacking. Bare Natural makes all kinds of chips out of fruit including those coconut chips, banana chips, and apple chips. The apple chips have no added sugar, baked for the crunchy apple snack you need.



Have a hankering for luxurious, dark chocolate? If you haven’t tried Alter Eco truffles, you’re missing out. With a hard shell that gives a satisfying crack as you bite in, the center is gooey with just the right touch of salt to increase the sweetness factor without a boatload of added sugar. These truffles are the lux goodness you need. In the small package, it’s easy to pop one in your lunchbox, in your bedside table, or anywhere you might need some sweetness.



If you miss the festivals or have a taste for the carb-filled goodness of childhood carnivals, try out these fabulous, gourmet soft pretzels. This pack comes with a mustard dip and that salt topping that makes the pretzels so amazing.

My wife is someone of a cold coffee connoisseur. She’s probably tried 20 or more brands over the course of the last six months, in search of the perfect can of coffee. Taika oat milk lattes come pretty near perfect. Taika boasts calibrated coffee that won’t leave you jittery or over-anxious. Try out the sampler, which includes a first-ever made macadamia latte.



These plant-based protein bars are rightly described as having a “soft, cookie-dough-like texture.” R.E.D.D makes these delicious bars in five flavors, so you can enjoy your favorite while packing in the protein: Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Salted Caramel, Mint Chocolate, and Oatmeal. Made from a combination of pea, hemp, and pumpkin seed protein, they hit the spot without gluten, dairy, or any byproducts.