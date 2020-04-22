Sonos Is Granting Your Home Audio Dreams With These Big Bargains

Image : Sonos

The best Sonos deals for April 2020 are here.



Sonos is known for some of the best consumer speakers around, and their robust lineup includes smart home speakers, home theatre setups, ceiling speakers and more.

Advertisement

Quality comes at a price, but many of Sonos’ best speakers are on sale right now. Some of these prices only run until April 23, however, so jump on any bargains right away before they expire!

Image : Sonos

Advertisement

This compact speaker really does it all. You’ll enjoy your tunes accurately projected throughout the room thanks to two digital amplifiers and a mid-woofer. And while the woofer is pumping out the bass, the tweeter covers the higher frequencies. It’s even resistant to humidity, so feel free to belt out some Springsteen in the shower!



Of course, the One isn’t complete without its built-in access to Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2. Control your music with your voice or Apple device. When you need some privacy, you can mute the mic with the press of a button.

Reebok Has Brought Back the Jacket Michael Jordan Dissed Just To... Read on The Inventory

Image : Sonos

Advertisement

The Sonos One SL is the little brother in the Sonos speaker family. Like the One, it contains two amplifiers and a mid-woofer for clear and powerful playback. However, it lacks a tweeter as well as built-in smart assistant access. But if you aren’t into those helpful little AIs, the One SL is an affordable alternative to the One.



Fortunately, this speaker keeps its resistance to humidity. It also supports Apple Airplay 2 so you can use your iPhone, iPad, or Siri to play Apple Music to your heart’s content.

Advertisement

Graphic : Benjamin Levin

Advertisement

There’s nothing better than kicking back in your own home theatre. With this set, you’ll receive the Sonos Beam as well as two One SL speakers. We discussed the One SL above, but it’s quite a powerful speaker with a built-in mid-woofer for some extra bass power. The Beam itself is a high-definition powerhouse, containing four full-range woofers, a tweeter, five digital amplifiers - well, you get the picture.



The Beam also provides native access to Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as Apple AirPlay 2. Whether you use your voice or your Apple device, your music and media will fill the room with power and clarity.

Advertisement

Graphic : Benjamin Levin

Advertisement

What’s better than surround sound with a soundbar and two speakers? Throwing a subwoofer into the mix! The 5.1 Surround Set comes with the Sonos Beam, two Sonos SL speakers, and the Sonos Sub. The Beam brings intense and accurate audio, the One SL pair brings the surround, and the Sub rocks the bass.

And just as it does in the woofer-less, the Beam provides built-in access to Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2. Go ahead and bask in the quality sound of your smart home theatre.

Advertisement

Image : Sonos

Advertisement

It’s time for le piece de resistance, the 5.1 Surround Set that comes along with the Playbar, Sub, One and One SL. Not only do you get the versatility of a One paired with a One SL and the Sub for rich bass, but you get the Sonos Playbar for truly cinematic audio. The Playbar features nine amplifiers (four more than the Beam), six mid-woofers, and optical input to connect to your TV.

With the optical input, the Playbar is capable of Dolby Digital sound, quality you’ll have to hear to believe. And when you pair it with the other components of this set, let’s just say you’re gonna want to grab some popcorn.

Advertisement

Graphic : Benjamin Levin

Advertisement

If you’re like me and want to jam both inside and outside, the Indoor Outdoor Set is the one for you. Included is a Sonos One and a Sonos Move. The One contains two amplifiers, a mid-woofer and a tweeter for dynamic sound range. And the Move mimics those stats while bringing some resistance to the elements for those rainy days and party spills.

Yes, the Move is IP56 rated, meaning it resists dust and will stand up to splashes of water with ease. And better yet, both the One and Move have built-in access to Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2 for the ultimate in music control.

Advertisement

Graphic : Benjamin Levin

Advertisement

What’s better than a single speaker? Two, of course! Hook up these two Sonos One speakers to rock some sweet stereo or try your tunes in two rooms. The Sonos One contains two amplifiers for great projection, a mid-woofer for those deeper tones, and a tweeter that covers the high notes.

And aside from being a terrific speaker, the Sonos One has built-in access to Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2. Whether you prefer to use your Apple device or your voice for music, the Sonos Ones have you covered.

Advertisement

Graphic : Benjamin Levin

Advertisement

If smart assistants aren’t your style, that’s no problem. You can save some money on your speaker set by opting for a pair of Sonos One SLs. While the SL lacks a tweeter, it still features two amplifiers and a mid-woofer for awesome sound. Set them up for stereo or in different rooms for expanded coverage.

And even though they lack smart assistance, you can still use Apple AirPlay 2. Use your iPhone, iPad, or Siri to host that party.

Advertisement

Image : Sonos

Advertisement

Want a killer soundbar without filling your room with speakers? The Sonos Beam should do the trick. It has four full-range woofers, a tweeter, and five digital amplifiers that will easily beat whatever output your TV can manage on it own.

It offers both Alexa and the Google Assistant, as well as Apple Airplay 2 compatibility to playing tunes off of your iPhone.

Advertisement

Image : Sonos

Advertisement

Want Sonos-quality sound without actually making space for the speakers in your house? That’s what Sonos’ in-ceiling speakers are for.



Advertisement

These architectural speakers by Sonance can craftily hide within your ceiling while blasting out the kind of aural bliss that Sonos is known for. Right now, they’re more than $100 off at Amazon.