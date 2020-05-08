Headphones, PlayStation, and TVs: The Best Sony Deals of the Day

Image : Sony

The best Sony electronics deals of May 2020 are here.



While PlayStation 4 consoles are in short supply pretty much everywhere right now, Sony makes a lot of other fun stuff that can make this extra home time a lot more entertaining.

From sweet new headphones to 4K and 8K TV upgrades and even an itty-bitty throwback PlayStation Classic console, these are the best Sony deals right now.

Image : Sony

Look at this adorable little Bluetooth speaker. It’s about four inches tall and weighs just over half a pound, but Sony says that it packs a punch with extra bass capabilities.

This easily-portable speaker can connect to your smartphone, tablet, or other devices and lasts up to 16 hours on a charge. It also has waterproof casing, as shown! Best of all, it’s $22 off the list price right now at Amazon and available in a handful of different colors

Image : Sony

These Amazon-exclusive wireless cans come with the benefit of Alexa built right in, letting you use voice commands to control your music, ask questions, and more.

They’re also great headphones too, as Amazon customers rate them 4.6 stars. They provide up to 30 hours of battery life and fold up for easy storage and transport. Right now, they’re $70 off the list price, too.

Also known as “Lil’ baby PlayStation,” the PlayStation Classic is basically Sony’s take on the tiny NES and Super NES that Nintendo released a couple years back, packing 20 original PSone games into a pint-sized, plug-and-play console.

It’s pretty no-frills in execution, but legendary games such as Final Fantasy VII, Metal Gear Solid, and Tekken 3 onboard, you can get a lot of fun out of it—especially now that it’s more than $40 off the list price.

Image : Sony

If you’re eyeing a TV upgrade for your home setup, B&H has a killer deal on Sony’s X900F Series 65” 4K Smart LED TV. Right now, it’s on sale for $998, which is $500 off of the list price.



This Ultra HD set ought to give you a gorgeous picture complete with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support, with Sony’s TRILUMINOS Display and 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme delivering sterling sights across games, movies, and more.

Image : Quentyn Kennemer

A PlayStation Plus membership is essential if you want to play PS4 games online, but at $60 a year, it might seem a bit steep. Luckily, you can grab a yearlong membership now for just $33 through CDKeys. The subscription also grants you free games to download each and every month, which you can keep for as long as your Plus plan stays active.



Image : Sony

Sony’s phones have always looked distinct from the competition, and lately, that means one thing: the tallest screens around. The Sony Xperia 10’s 6” screen has an enormous 21:9 aspect ratio, which gives you a towering look at whatever apps, games, and media you have in view.

While the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 are budget-busting flagship phones, the Xperia 10 is a wallet-friendlier mid-range phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor—enough power for your everyday needs. It’s $50 off of the list price right now at Best Buy, and you can save another $50 on top of that if you activate with service today.

Image : Sony

Traveling might not be on the agenda for a while, but if you’re eager to spend some social distancing time exploring the world around you and documenting its suddenly sparse beauty, Sony has a seriously sweet camera for you.



The Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera has a 24.2MP Exmor CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processor that’s ideal for pristine shots and stellar video alike, and B&H’s bundle not only includes a 16-50mm lens, but also an accessory kit with a 64GB memory card, spare battery, and camera bag. The entire kit is $600 off of the individual list prices.

Image : Andrew Hayward

The Alpha a6000 is a little bit older than the Alpha a6500 above, and this is just for the camera and 16-50mm lens without the bonus accessories—but it may also be a better bargain overall.



This well-reviewed camera has a 4.4-star rating from Amazon customers, and though it lacks a touch display and has slower image processing than the a6500, it still seems to be an impressive digital camera for today.

Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for a nice new pair of earbuds with a bit of extra thump? Sony’s MDR-XB50AP earbuds come with an “Extra Bass” tag in their title, with 12mm Neodynium drivers putting a bit more force into your tunes.

Right now, the blue and black versions are down $20 off of the list price at Amazon, but check on the red price as we’ve seen it fluctuate.

Image : Sony

Should you buy an 8K television right now? More pressingly, should you spend nearly $8,000 on a TV right now? Look, we can’t make that decision for you—but when you consider that Sony’s Z9G Master Series 8K LED TV is $5,000 off right now, that might be easier to justify.



Ripe for your wild early-adopter needs, this enormous 4320p TV has Sony’s 8K X-Reality PRO technology and is IMAX-enhanced, while the backlight master drive adjusts light levels in parts of the screen for amplified contrast.

Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re playing a lot more games online these days, whether it’s Fortnite, Rocket League, or something else entirely, then you should have a headset to strategize with your squad... or maybe trash-talk your foes.

We’re fans of Sony’s official PlayStation Gold wireless headset, which easily connects to the console, is super comfortable, and has stellar sound. It’s $31 off right now in Black, but Amazon has other colors coming in and out of stock here and there.

Image : Andrew Hayward

If, much like the Black Eyed Peas, you love that boom boom boom (sorry), then Sony’s “Extra Bass” wireless headphones (XB950B1) are probably for you.

In addition to packing an extra punch on the low end, these app-controllable cans provide up to 18 hours of battery life—and they’re 43% off the list price right now.

Image : Sony

Given how much time we’re all spending at home right now, it might be the time that you realize that your TV’s built-in speakers just aren’t cutting it. Luckily, you don’t need to spend a bundle to get a nice boost over the default.

Sony’s HT-S100F is an entry-level soundbar without any external surround speakers or a subwoofer, but with 120W output and a “bass reflex” design, you’ll surely hear the advantage. It’s $30 off of the list price right now.